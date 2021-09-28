Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be out of action for three months due to a knee injury sustained in Sunday's north London derby victory over Tottenham.

The club said the Switzerland player, 29, suffered a "significant injury" to his medial knee ligament.

Xhaka was replaced after 82 minutes in the 3-1 win at Emirates Stadium.

An Arsenal statement said: "Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

