Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Gavin Price's Elgin sit sixth in Scotland's fourth tier

BBC Scotland's live television coverage of each round of this season's Scottish Cup continues with Clydebank's home tie against Elgin City on 25 October.

Clydebank currently play in the sixth tier of Scottish football and sit second in the West of Scotland Premier League behind Auchinleck Talbot.

The Holm Park side thrashed Dalkeith Thistle, of the East of Scotland League Conference A, 7-0 in the first round.

Elgin, who start in the second round, lie sixth in Scottish League 2.

The Monday evening game kicks off at 19:45 BST.

The two club's fortunes diverged early this century as Elgin were admitted to the Scottish Football League in 2000 from the Highland League while Clydebank lost its football club two years later when it was bought over by Airdrie United so a club could be retained in their town after Airdrieonians went into liquidation.

Clydebank's current club was established in 2003-04 and admitted into the junior ranks.

St Johnstone clinched last year's trophy for a historic domestic double.