Head coach Steve Clarke plans to bring recently-retired Scotland internationals including Gary Caldwell, James McFadden and Kenny Miller into the Scottish FA coaching system to inspire young players and potentially succeed him one day. (Herald) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has urged goalkeeper Zander Clark to show mental strength in response to being dropped from the Scotland squad in favour of Rangers' Jon McLaughlin. (Courier) external-link

Sparta Prague could be without eight first-team regulars, including talisman striker Lukas Julis, through injury for Thursday's Europa League group meeting with Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Jeremie Frimpong has rejected former Celtic manager Neil Lennon's claim that he had agitated for a transfer from the Glasgow club as the right-back prepares for a return to Scotland to face his former team-mates with Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic forward Patryk Klimala reckons his seventh goal in 19 starts for New York Red Bulls could have his ex-club regretting his lack of game time in Scotland before letting him leave - and the 22-year-old believes Major League Soccer is a step up from the Scottish Premiership. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has vowed to extend Andrew Considine's contract beyond next summer with the 34-year-old Scotland centre-half sidelined until next year with a knee injury picked up in the Europa Conference League defeat by Qarabag. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland defender Jack Hendry helped Club Bruges maintain their unbeaten start in the Champions League group stage, playing the full 90 minutes as the Belgian side stunned RB Leipzig 2-1 in Germany. (Scotsman) external-link

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has defended Ange Postecoglou after his old side's slow start to the new campaign, saying the Australian requires more time to stamp his authority on the squad and that any manager would struggle with the transition that the Glasgow club are going through. (The Herald) external-link

Hibs chairman Ron Gordon says Scottish clubs outwith the Old Firm need to improve in European competition, with Rangers and Celtic the only two of five Premiership teams to make it past qualifying. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts have been handed a boost with the news that Craig Halkett is expected to be fit to face Motherwell this weekend despite the centre-half being forced off late on in Saturday's 3-0 win over Livingston at Tynecastle. (Scottish Sun) external-link