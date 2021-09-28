Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Nigel Pearson has been in charge of Bristol City since February

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss their next two matches.

The 58-year-old must self-isolate for 10 days, with his assistant Curtis Fleming taking charge of the Robins' games at Millwall and Peterborough.

The Championship side say no-one else at the club is affected as Pearson has not been in "sustained close contact" with the squad since Saturday.

City are unbeaten in five matches and eighth in the league table.

"I'm sure that everyone at the club and our supporters hope that Nigel has a speedy and full recovery," said Robins chief executive Richard Gould. external-link

"Curtis has been in regular contact with Nigel and we wish him and the team all the best against Millwall tomorrow [Wednesday]."