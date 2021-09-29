Champions League - Group F
Man UtdManchester United2VillarrealVillarreal1

Man Utd 2-1 Villarreal: Cristiano Ronaldo scores injury-time winner

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments594

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo was making a record 185th appearance in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Villarreal in an action-packed Champions League Group F contest.

The repeat of last season's Europa League final, which the Spanish side won on penalties, looked to be heading for a draw after another disappointing United performance but summer signing Ronaldo stroked home from Jesse Lingard's lay-off to spark jubilant scenes at Old Trafford.

However, Unai Emery will be left wondering how his side did not come away with all three points themselves.

United started off brightly with Bruno Fernandes scooping over and Ronaldo also failing to hit the target with his header in the opening seven minutes.

Villarreal took charge thereafter but could not score in a first half in which they created chance after chance.

United goalkeeper David de Gea made vital reflex saves to deny Arnaut Danjuma and Paco Alcacer and also thwarting Yeremi Pino.

Striker Alcacer should have scored when Raphael Varane misjudged the bounce of the ball but dragged his shot wide, and Alberto Moreno and Pino both blazed over from promising positions.

But they did break the deadlock at the start of the second half as Danjuma snuck in behind and pulled the ball back for Alcacer to convert from close range.

United were finding it difficult to make inroads but equalised through Alex Telles' moment of genius, as he smashed a first-time volley from 20 yards out into the bottom corner.

Ronaldo's winner means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side pick up their first win while, in the group's other tie, Atalanta beat Young Boys 1-0 to go top of the table.

Ronaldo saves Man Utd

Brought back from Juventus in August for the big occasion, Ronaldo left it late to deliver his most telling moment since his return to Old Trafford.

United were heading for a third straight game without winning in all competitions - knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham last week and beaten by Aston Villa in a limp performance on Saturday - but the Portuguese superstar had other ideas.

Making his 185th appearance in the Champions League, the most of any player, Ronaldo coolly converted in the 95th minute for his fifth goal of the campaign.

The home supporters erupted as the goal went in, with Ronaldo running to the corner, ripping his shirt off and throwing it into the air in celebration.

Fans stayed inside the stadium long after full-time, serenading their returning hero with chants of "Viva Ronaldo".

Moments of brilliance bails out Man Utd

Though they collected three points, Solskjaer's side looked to be papering over the cracks as they once again failed to find any real cohesion in the final third of the pitch.

Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba all started in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd, but seems to be little connection between a frontline filled with attacking talent.

Adding to their early misses, Fernandes flashes a shot wide substitute Edinson Cavani somehow headed wide at the far post with a free net to aim at.

The crowd became more and more disgruntled as Villarreal deservedly broke the deadlock on 53 minutes, with Alcacer sliding in from a few yards out.

Gary Neville, the former United captain turned television pundit, had said after the Villa defeat that Solksjaer's side were "delivering moments, but those moments won't go for you in certain games".

On this occasion, Telles smashing volley and Ronaldo's winner brought much-needed joy, but questions remain as to whether Solskjaer lacks a general plan, relying too much on individual inspiration in an attempt to win games.

After visiting frontman Boulaye Dia almost bundled in late on, United's biggest-name individual made the difference - as Ronaldo delivered another unforgettable Champions League moment.

Player of the match

DanjumaArnaut Danjuma

with an average of 7.40

Manchester United

  1. Squad number14Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    7.00

  2. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.81

  3. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    6.52

  4. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    6.37

  5. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    5.73

  6. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    5.64

  7. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    5.43

  8. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.40

  9. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    5.23

  10. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    5.04

  11. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.02

  12. Squad number11Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    5.00

  13. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    4.86

  14. Squad number6Player namePogba
    Average rating

    4.83

  15. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    4.26

Villarreal

  1. Squad number15Player nameDanjuma
    Average rating

    7.40

  2. Squad number9Player namePaco Alcácer
    Average rating

    6.99

  3. Squad number4Player nameTorres
    Average rating

    6.87

  4. Squad number6Player nameCapoue
    Average rating

    6.85

  5. Squad number18Player nameMoreno
    Average rating

    6.83

  6. Squad number5Player nameParejo
    Average rating

    6.80

  7. Squad number21Player namePino
    Average rating

    6.77

  8. Squad number14Player nameManu Trigueros
    Average rating

    6.75

  9. Squad number8Player nameFoyth
    Average rating

    6.75

  10. Squad number3Player nameAlbiol
    Average rating

    6.74

  11. Squad number13Player nameRulli
    Average rating

    6.59

  12. Squad number12Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    6.29

  13. Squad number16Player nameDia
    Average rating

    6.23

  14. Squad number20Player namePeña
    Average rating

    6.12

  15. Squad number23Player nameMoi Gómez
    Average rating

    6.11

  16. Squad number22Player nameMandi
    Average rating

    6.07

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 19Varane
  • 27TellesBooked at 71minsSubstituted forFredat 89'minutes
  • 6PogbaSubstituted forCavaniat 75'minutes
  • 39McTominay
  • 11GreenwoodBooked at 68minsSubstituted forLingardat 89'minutes
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forMaticat 75'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 8Mata
  • 9Martial
  • 14Lingard
  • 17Fred
  • 21Cavani
  • 22Heaton
  • 26Henderson
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga

Villarreal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3AlbiolBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMandiat 73'minutes
  • 4Torres
  • 18MorenoBooked at 59minsSubstituted forPeñaat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Parejo
  • 6Capoue
  • 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forEstupiñánat 61'minutes
  • 21PinoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forGómez Bardonadoat 73'minutes
  • 9AlcácerSubstituted forDiaat 58'minutes
  • 15Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 10Iborra
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 16Dia
  • 20Peña
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 24Pedraza
  • 28Iosifov
  • 35Jörgensen
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1.

  3. Booking

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Edinson Cavani (Manchester United).

  6. Post update

    Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Booking

    Rubén Peña (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Mason Greenwood.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Alex Telles.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Alex Telles.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Boulaye Dia (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Boulaye Dia (Villarreal) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

599 comments

  • Comment posted by James, today at 21:59

    And the premier league cheered as Ole keeps his job for another week 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 22:07

      SteH11 replied:
      Let's be real, if United weren't in such an easy group. Theyd be out the competition already.

      Might scrape through to the knockout stages. But will be dumped out by the first half decent team they face.

  • Comment posted by Shermo, today at 21:59

    Ronaldo single handedly keeping ole in a job.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 22:03

      Commentier replied:
      I hate Ronaldo

      Wish we’d signed him

  • Comment posted by tresslelegs, today at 22:03

    Slag him off, Say he is to old, Say he is Past it, Say what you want but Ronaldo is a class act.

    • Reply posted by AnjoBanjo, today at 22:07

      AnjoBanjo replied:
      Whatever!

  • Comment posted by daniel94, today at 22:03

    Oh dear oh dear, I can’t imagine how many people’s nights must have just been ruined by Ronaldo.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 22:10

      David replied:
      Reading some of the comments on here a lot of people are very bitter about us winning

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 22:00

    One word …. Ronaldo…..respect. Pool fan.

    • Reply posted by Pjb107, today at 22:09

      Pjb107 replied:
      True reds don't give any respect to that shower up the m62

  • Comment posted by stevecee, today at 22:01

    Villarreal will be kicking themselves there. They should have had that game sewn up at half time. Three points carelessly thrown away.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:20

      Forza Italia replied:
      Who'd have thought last season that United's strike partnership this season would be Ronaldo and Lingard?

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:00

    You lucky, lucky (red) devils. Villareal could easily have been 0 – 3 up at half time.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 22:05

      SD replied:
      They weren’t lucky.. Villarreal just didn’t take their chances.. bottled if you wanna say reminds me of a Spanish Spurs except they won the europa didn’t they

  • Comment posted by JS, today at 22:00

    Lingard made the difference, in a good way this time

  • Comment posted by Borg, today at 22:03

    Poor performance from United, but a win is a win at the end of the day.

    What a strike from Telles that was

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:33

      Forza Italia replied:
      Some people complain about Man Utd articles on the BBC website, but at the moment this article has 560 comments compared to 160 for Chelsea vs Juventus. That's probably the reason.

  • Comment posted by lilu, today at 22:03

    3 subs combine for the GOATs goal. Nice touch

  • Comment posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 22:03

    Gonna be some salty ABU's on here tonight

    • Reply posted by Muzz, today at 22:06

      Muzz replied:
      Yep!🤗

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:00

    We were terrible but we won, that's what counts.

    • Reply posted by Utd Fan, today at 22:03

      Utd Fan replied:
      We were terrible against a very average team that showed us how to play football.

  • Comment posted by Football_fan23, today at 22:00

    The GOAT in the champions league again! Good news for rival fans, Ole keeps his job for longer.

    • Reply posted by Soi6 , today at 22:02

      Soi6 replied:
      Silver lining but no silver trophy. ✅

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 22:02

    Viva Ronaldo, Old Trafford is jumping!

  • Comment posted by Breeko, today at 22:01

    When you are outclassed then you need a player with pedigree to make up the difference. Tough on Villareal but it's what Ronaldo does.

    • Reply posted by Michael Flynn, today at 22:20

      Michael Flynn replied:
      Said pedigree missing in action for rest of game!

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 22:00

    The greatest comeback in sporting history!!

    New 10 year contract for Ole, the greatest manager of all time!!

    PS. Very amusing to see Ole and OT beaming like they've just won the final.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Man Utd enjoy your moment of glory. Good home performance against a better opponent, Utd should be pleased with themselves.
      Just remember for the return leg the Yellow Submarine will be waiting, ready and loaded.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:17

    Chelsea fan here, so not a Man Utd fan by any stretch of the imagination, but do ALWAYS support English teams in Europe & am a fan of good play & certainly a fan of CR7 no matter who he plays for, as I simply admire top quality talent. So hats off to you guys tonight, CR7 popping up with a 95th minute winner, you could just not make it up. Well played, from a Chelsea fan.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:19

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Thank you, appreciated