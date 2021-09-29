Last updated on .From the section European Football

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo was making a record 185th appearance in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Villarreal in an action-packed Champions League Group F contest.

The repeat of last season's Europa League final, which the Spanish side won on penalties, looked to be heading for a draw after another disappointing United performance but summer signing Ronaldo stroked home from Jesse Lingard's lay-off to spark jubilant scenes at Old Trafford.

However, Unai Emery will be left wondering how his side did not come away with all three points themselves.

United started off brightly with Bruno Fernandes scooping over and Ronaldo also failing to hit the target with his header in the opening seven minutes.

Villarreal took charge thereafter but could not score in a first half in which they created chance after chance.

United goalkeeper David de Gea made vital reflex saves to deny Arnaut Danjuma and Paco Alcacer and also thwarting Yeremi Pino.

Striker Alcacer should have scored when Raphael Varane misjudged the bounce of the ball but dragged his shot wide, and Alberto Moreno and Pino both blazed over from promising positions.

But they did break the deadlock at the start of the second half as Danjuma snuck in behind and pulled the ball back for Alcacer to convert from close range.

United were finding it difficult to make inroads but equalised through Alex Telles' moment of genius, as he smashed a first-time volley from 20 yards out into the bottom corner.

Ronaldo's winner means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side pick up their first win while, in the group's other tie, Atalanta beat Young Boys 1-0 to go top of the table.

Ronaldo saves Man Utd

Brought back from Juventus in August for the big occasion, Ronaldo left it late to deliver his most telling moment since his return to Old Trafford.

United were heading for a third straight game without winning in all competitions - knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham last week and beaten by Aston Villa in a limp performance on Saturday - but the Portuguese superstar had other ideas.

Making his 185th appearance in the Champions League, the most of any player, Ronaldo coolly converted in the 95th minute for his fifth goal of the campaign.

The home supporters erupted as the goal went in, with Ronaldo running to the corner, ripping his shirt off and throwing it into the air in celebration.

Fans stayed inside the stadium long after full-time, serenading their returning hero with chants of "Viva Ronaldo".

Moments of brilliance bails out Man Utd

Though they collected three points, Solskjaer's side looked to be papering over the cracks as they once again failed to find any real cohesion in the final third of the pitch.

Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba all started in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd, but seems to be little connection between a frontline filled with attacking talent.

Adding to their early misses, Fernandes flashes a shot wide substitute Edinson Cavani somehow headed wide at the far post with a free net to aim at.

The crowd became more and more disgruntled as Villarreal deservedly broke the deadlock on 53 minutes, with Alcacer sliding in from a few yards out.

Gary Neville, the former United captain turned television pundit, had said after the Villa defeat that Solksjaer's side were "delivering moments, but those moments won't go for you in certain games".

On this occasion, Telles smashing volley and Ronaldo's winner brought much-needed joy, but questions remain as to whether Solskjaer lacks a general plan, relying too much on individual inspiration in an attempt to win games.

After visiting frontman Boulaye Dia almost bundled in late on, United's biggest-name individual made the difference - as Ronaldo delivered another unforgettable Champions League moment.

Player of the match Danjuma Arnaut Danjuma with an average of 7.40 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Villarreal Villarreal Villarreal Manchester United Avg Squad number 14 Player name Lingard Average rating 7.00 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.81 Squad number 21 Player name Cavani Average rating 6.52 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 6.37 Squad number 31 Player name Matic Average rating 5.73 Squad number 27 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 5.64 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 5.43 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 5.40 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 5.23 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 5.04 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 5.02 Squad number 11 Player name Greenwood Average rating 5.00 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 4.86 Squad number 6 Player name Pogba Average rating 4.83 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 4.26 Villarreal Avg Squad number 15 Player name Danjuma Average rating 7.40 Squad number 9 Player name Paco Alcácer Average rating 6.99 Squad number 4 Player name Torres Average rating 6.87 Squad number 6 Player name Capoue Average rating 6.85 Squad number 18 Player name Moreno Average rating 6.83 Squad number 5 Player name Parejo Average rating 6.80 Squad number 21 Player name Pino Average rating 6.77 Squad number 14 Player name Manu Trigueros Average rating 6.75 Squad number 8 Player name Foyth Average rating 6.75 Squad number 3 Player name Albiol Average rating 6.74 Squad number 13 Player name Rulli Average rating 6.59 Squad number 12 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 6.29 Squad number 16 Player name Dia Average rating 6.23 Squad number 20 Player name Peña Average rating 6.12 Squad number 23 Player name Moi Gómez Average rating 6.11 Squad number 22 Player name Mandi Average rating 6.07

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 19 Varane 27 Telles 6 Pogba 39 McTominay 11 Greenwood 18 Bruno Fernandes 25 Sancho 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

2 Lindelöf

19 Varane

27 Telles Booked at 71mins Substituted for Fred at 89' minutes

6 Pogba Substituted for Cavani at 75' minutes

39 McTominay

11 Greenwood Booked at 68mins Substituted for Lingard at 89' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes

25 Sancho Substituted for Matic at 75' minutes

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Booked at 90mins Substitutes 3 Bailly

8 Mata

9 Martial

14 Lingard

17 Fred

21 Cavani

22 Heaton

26 Henderson

31 Matic

34 van de Beek

36 Elanga Villarreal Formation 4-3-3 13 Rulli 8 Foyth 3 Albiol 4 Torres 18 Moreno 5 Parejo 6 Capoue 14 Trigueros Muñoz 21 Pino 9 Alcácer 15 Danjuma 13 Rulli

8 Foyth

3 Albiol Booked at 68mins Substituted for Mandi at 73' minutes

4 Torres

18 Moreno Booked at 59mins Substituted for Peña at 73' minutes Booked at 90mins

5 Parejo

6 Capoue

14 Trigueros Muñoz Substituted for Estupiñán at 61' minutes

21 Pino Booked at 67mins Substituted for Gómez Bardonado at 73' minutes

9 Alcácer Substituted for Dia at 58' minutes

15 Danjuma Substitutes 1 Asenjo

2 Pérez Martínez

10 Iborra

12 Estupiñán

16 Dia

20 Peña

22 Mandi

23 Gómez Bardonado

24 Pedraza

28 Iosifov

35 Jörgensen Referee: Felix Zwayer Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1. Booking Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard. Post update Foul by Edinson Cavani (Manchester United). Post update Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal). Post update Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross. Post update Hand ball by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal). Post update Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Booking Rubén Peña (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal). Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Mason Greenwood. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Alex Telles. Post update Attempt blocked. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Alex Telles. Post update Attempt blocked. Boulaye Dia (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Post update Attempt saved. Boulaye Dia (Villarreal) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward