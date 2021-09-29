Match ends, Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored an injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Villarreal in an action-packed Champions League Group F contest.
The repeat of last season's Europa League final, which the Spanish side won on penalties, looked to be heading for a draw after another disappointing United performance but summer signing Ronaldo stroked home from Jesse Lingard's lay-off to spark jubilant scenes at Old Trafford.
However, Unai Emery will be left wondering how his side did not come away with all three points themselves.
United started off brightly with Bruno Fernandes scooping over and Ronaldo also failing to hit the target with his header in the opening seven minutes.
Villarreal took charge thereafter but could not score in a first half in which they created chance after chance.
United goalkeeper David de Gea made vital reflex saves to deny Arnaut Danjuma and Paco Alcacer and also thwarting Yeremi Pino.
Striker Alcacer should have scored when Raphael Varane misjudged the bounce of the ball but dragged his shot wide, and Alberto Moreno and Pino both blazed over from promising positions.
But they did break the deadlock at the start of the second half as Danjuma snuck in behind and pulled the ball back for Alcacer to convert from close range.
United were finding it difficult to make inroads but equalised through Alex Telles' moment of genius, as he smashed a first-time volley from 20 yards out into the bottom corner.
Ronaldo's winner means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side pick up their first win while, in the group's other tie, Atalanta beat Young Boys 1-0 to go top of the table.
Ronaldo saves Man Utd
Brought back from Juventus in August for the big occasion, Ronaldo left it late to deliver his most telling moment since his return to Old Trafford.
United were heading for a third straight game without winning in all competitions - knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham last week and beaten by Aston Villa in a limp performance on Saturday - but the Portuguese superstar had other ideas.
Making his 185th appearance in the Champions League, the most of any player, Ronaldo coolly converted in the 95th minute for his fifth goal of the campaign.
The home supporters erupted as the goal went in, with Ronaldo running to the corner, ripping his shirt off and throwing it into the air in celebration.
Fans stayed inside the stadium long after full-time, serenading their returning hero with chants of "Viva Ronaldo".
Moments of brilliance bails out Man Utd
Though they collected three points, Solskjaer's side looked to be papering over the cracks as they once again failed to find any real cohesion in the final third of the pitch.
Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba all started in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd, but seems to be little connection between a frontline filled with attacking talent.
Adding to their early misses, Fernandes flashes a shot wide substitute Edinson Cavani somehow headed wide at the far post with a free net to aim at.
The crowd became more and more disgruntled as Villarreal deservedly broke the deadlock on 53 minutes, with Alcacer sliding in from a few yards out.
Gary Neville, the former United captain turned television pundit, had said after the Villa defeat that Solksjaer's side were "delivering moments, but those moments won't go for you in certain games".
On this occasion, Telles smashing volley and Ronaldo's winner brought much-needed joy, but questions remain as to whether Solskjaer lacks a general plan, relying too much on individual inspiration in an attempt to win games.
After visiting frontman Boulaye Dia almost bundled in late on, United's biggest-name individual made the difference - as Ronaldo delivered another unforgettable Champions League moment.
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 2Lindelöf
- 19Varane
- 27TellesBooked at 71minsSubstituted forFredat 89'minutes
- 6PogbaSubstituted forCavaniat 75'minutes
- 39McTominay
- 11GreenwoodBooked at 68minsSubstituted forLingardat 89'minutes
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forMaticat 75'minutes
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 8Mata
- 9Martial
- 14Lingard
- 17Fred
- 21Cavani
- 22Heaton
- 26Henderson
- 31Matic
- 34van de Beek
- 36Elanga
Villarreal
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Rulli
- 8Foyth
- 3AlbiolBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMandiat 73'minutes
- 4Torres
- 18MorenoBooked at 59minsSubstituted forPeñaat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Parejo
- 6Capoue
- 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forEstupiñánat 61'minutes
- 21PinoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forGómez Bardonadoat 73'minutes
- 9AlcácerSubstituted forDiaat 58'minutes
- 15Danjuma
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 10Iborra
- 12Estupiñán
- 16Dia
- 20Peña
- 22Mandi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 24Pedraza
- 28Iosifov
- 35Jörgensen
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1.
Booking
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
Post update
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Manchester United).
Post update
Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Rubén Peña (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Mason Greenwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Alex Telles.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Alex Telles.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Boulaye Dia (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Boulaye Dia (Villarreal) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
