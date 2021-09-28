Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

David Wotherspoon was sent off for an elbow a minute after coming on as a substitute

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon has been suspended for three European games and the Perth club and Aberdeen fined after their Europa Conference League exits.

Aberdeen must pay £4,300 following a pitch invasion during their 3-1 defeat by Qarabag at Pittodrie.

St Johnstone have been fined £1,900 by European governing body Uefa because of objects thrown as they lost to LASK.

Wotherspoon was sent off within a minute of coming on as a substitute.

The 31-year-old was shown a straight red card at McDiarmid Park for elbowing opposition midfielder Florian Flecker during the 2-0 loss and Uefa imposed the ban "for assaulting another player".