Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Midfielders Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return to the Scotland squad for next month's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Israel and Faroe Islands.

Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is also back, replacing St Johnstone's Zander Clark.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is included despite having missed his club's last four games due to injury.

Aberdeen centre-half Declan Gallagher drops out of Steve Clarke's squad.

Scotland host Israel on 9 October and visit the Faroes three days later.

Clarke's side sit second in Group F of European qualifying after six fixtures, seven points behind Denmark and one ahead of Israel, with the Faroes second bottom of the six-team section.

More to follow.