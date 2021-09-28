Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Midfielders Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return to the Scotland squad for next month's crucial World Cup qualifying double-header against Israel and Faroe Islands.

Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is also back, replacing St Johnstone's Zander Clark.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is included despite having missed his club's last four games due to injury.

But club-mate Greg Taylor drops out, with the left-back currently injured.

More to follow.