Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Andy Morrison celebrates after Connah's Quay sealed their second Cymru Premier title on the final day of last season

Andy Morrison has stepped down as Connah's Quay Nomads manager having won the Cymru Premier title in the last two seasons.

Morrison, 51, has been in charge at the Deeside Stadium since 2015.

Nomads were bottom of the Welsh top flight when he took over but the ex-Manchester City captain turned them into regular European qualifiers.

"We have reluctantly accepted the resignation of Andy Morrison," a Nomads statement said.

"Everyone at Connah's Quay would like to thank Andy for his time and efforts at the club over the past six years which have been some of the greatest moments in the club's history."

Nomads say an announcement on a successor will be made "in due course".

Morrison masterminded the Flintshire club's maiden Cymru Premier triumph in 2019-20, a season which was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They won the title again last season after a final day win at Penybont.

They also won the Welsh Cup in 2018 and reached the final of the Scottish Challenge Cup the following year, while an aggregate win over Kilmarnock in 2019 was among their European successes.

However, Nomads have made a slow start to the 2021-22 season and lie sixth in the table having lost their last two league games.