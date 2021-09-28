Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Ever fancied stepping into the manager's shoes and picking the team? Well, this is your chance - sort of!

This season, you can choose and share on social media your own line-up for every game your Premier League team is involved in throughout the campaign, including European competition.

It's entirely up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you want the boss to pick or the one you think he will.

Either way, all you have to do is select your club below, pick your formation and starting XI and compare notes with friends and family:

Tuesday, 28 September

Paris St-Germain v Manchester City

Porto v Liverpool

Wednesday, 29 September

Manchester United v Villarreal

Juventus v Chelsea

Thursday, 30 September

Legia Warsaw v Leicester City

West Ham United v Rapid Vienna

Tottenham Hotspur v NS Mura