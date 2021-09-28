Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Terry Taylor scored for Wales Under-21s in their Euro 2021 qualifier against Moldova in November 2020

Wales Under-21 manager Paul Bodin has named a 22-man squad for the Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifiers in Moldova and the Netherlands.

Burton Albion's Terry Taylor returns to the squad after missing September's game in Bulgaria after having to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

Cardiff City's uncapped Keenan Patten is included after he was added to the squad for the Bulgaria trip.

Wales are currently second in Group E, two points behind leaders Switzerland.

Ryan Stirk is unavailable due to an ankle injure while new Luton Town signing Elliot Thorpe is not included as he builds up his fitness.

Swansea City defender Brandon Cooper is also included having been called up into the senior squad for the friendly against Finland and World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia earlier this month.

Moldova will be Wales' first opponents in Orhei on Friday, 8 October.

Bodin's side then travel to Nijmegen to face the Dutch on Tuesday, 12 October.

"We're looking forward to two important games coming up," Bodin said.

"Moldova is never an easy place to go and as we saw in the summer they're very rigid, use a deep block and very difficult to break down and you've got to be clinical.

"We're all focused on Moldova and once we've got that one out of the way then we can focus and travel to Holland and prepare for that one. They will be two different types of game."

Wales cruised to a first win of the qualifying campaign with a 4-0 triumph against Bulgaria earlier this month thanks to Jack Vale's hat-trick.

Wales Under-21 squad: George Ratcliffe, Nathan Shepperd, Daniel Barden, Billy Sass-Davies, Morgan Boyes, Brandon Cooper, Eddy Jones, Ryan Astley, Owen Beck, Fin Stevens, Siôn Spence, Terry Taylor, Keenan Patten, Niall Huggins, Sam Bowen, Sam Pearson, Joe Adams, Rhys Hughes, Jack Vale, Luke Jephcott, Isaak Davies, Dan Williams