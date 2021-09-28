Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell had no away fans at Ibrox for their 1-1 draw with Rangers earlier this month

Hearts and Motherwell have written to the SPFL requesting clarity on the current rules over away fans attending games as the Old Firm continue to accommodate only home supporters.

Rangers and Celtic have not allocated away tickets in Premiership matches since the ease in Covid-19 regulations that allowed near maximum attendances.

League regulations state that in any dispute over away fans attending games the SPFL board will have the final say, although the Covid situation will be taken into consideration.

Premiership clubs have had to relocate fans from main stands to allow a socially-distanced 'red zone' under current protocols.

That has led to Rangers and Celtic housing home supporters in sections normally reserved for away fans.

Motherwell battled to a 1-1 draw at Ibrox with no away fans nine days ago, while Hearts are due to visit Rangers next month.

Hibernian travel to Ibrox on Sunday with no away fans allowed and a beam-back of the game is being facilitated at Easter Road.