Last updated on .From the section Scottish

James Anderson's latest grassroots donation comes after he gave £300,000 to youth teams across Scotland in July

Philanthropist James Anderson has been praised for taking his support of Scottish grassroots football to "a whole new level" with a £1.5m donation.

The money has been received by leading grassroots charity, the Scottish Football Partnership Trust (SFPT), and will rise to £1.875m through Gift Aid.

Anderson has given more than £3m to the men's senior game and £250,000 to women's football during Covid-19.

He donated £300,000 to youth football via the SFPT in July.

Explaining his latest donation, the Edinburgh businessman, who joined the Hearts board in July, said: "It seems clearer to me that a flourishing grassroots football system is a major contribution to health, wellbeing and happiness."

The money - the biggest sum ever received by the SFPT - will be held in the 'James Anderson Grassroots Football Facility Fund'. It will focus on "long-term sustainability for grassroots clubs and other charitable community football organisations".

SFPT chief operating officer Stuart McCaffrey says it presents a "wonderful opportunity for grassroots clubs to receive investment in facilities, equipment and infrastructure".

James Clydesdale, one of the SPFT's trustees, added: "This is an incredibly generous donation and a tremendous vote of confidence in the SFPT.

"James Anderson shares our philosophy and has been supporting some of our projects since 2020. But this million-plus investment is taking things to a whole new level."