Hearts and Motherwell have written to the SPFL asking for answers on why Rangers and Celtic are still not permitting away fans. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will gamble on injured Celtic captain Callum McGregor's fitness by including him in his squad on Tuesday for next month's World Cup qualifying double-header. (Sun) external-link

Fit-again Manchester United player Scott McTominay will be handed a Scotland recall, while Hearts defender John Souttar is hopeful of being included in Clarke's squad after an impressive start to the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak faces weeks out after being taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder following an altercation in the city centre on Saturday. (Sun) external-link

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd was banned from Dens Park for Saturday's defeat to Rangers after Dundee were angered by his criticism of striker Leigh Griffiths. (Daily Record) external-link

Barnsley owner Paul Conway says he could "challenge the duopoly of Celtic and Rangers" if the Scottish FA relaxed its dual ownership rules and allowed him to buy a majority stake in an SPFL club. (Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers have urged fans to bring a hard copy of their vaccine status certificate to gain entry to Ibrox for Sunday's game against Hibs when new Scottish government Covid-19 regulations will take effect. (Herald) external-link