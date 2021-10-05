Dover Athletic v Aldershot Town

DoverDover Athletic19:45AldershotAldershot Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Grimsby
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21
|9
|12
|20
|2
|Dag & Red
|9
|6
|1
|2
|24
|13
|11
|19
|3
|Chesterfield
|9
|5
|3
|1
|17
|9
|8
|18
|4
|Boreham Wood
|9
|5
|3
|1
|13
|9
|4
|18
|5
|Halifax
|9
|5
|2
|2
|15
|8
|7
|17
|6
|Altrincham
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|9
|5
|15
|7
|Notts County
|9
|4
|3
|2
|16
|12
|4
|15
|8
|Solihull Moors
|9
|4
|3
|2
|16
|15
|1
|15
|9
|Stockport
|9
|4
|2
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|14
|10
|Bromley
|7
|4
|1
|2
|15
|10
|5
|13
|11
|Woking
|7
|4
|0
|3
|17
|10
|7
|12
|12
|Wrexham
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|10
|1
|12
|13
|Torquay
|9
|3
|2
|4
|16
|18
|-2
|11
|14
|Yeovil
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|7
|1
|9
|15
|Eastleigh
|8
|2
|3
|3
|12
|15
|-3
|9
|16
|Wealdstone
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9
|16
|-7
|9
|17
|Weymouth
|9
|2
|2
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|8
|18
|Maidenhead United
|8
|2
|1
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|7
|19
|King's Lynn
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|16
|-6
|7
|20
|Barnet
|9
|1
|3
|5
|10
|20
|-10
|6
|21
|Southend
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|5
|22
|Aldershot
|8
|1
|1
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|4
|23
|Dover
|9
|0
|3
|6
|4
|18
|-14
|-9
The story of two powerful personalities at the heart of a political phenomenon
Find out what continues to motivate Tyson Fury after all he has achieved in his sport...
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.