Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona have not renounced the ESL

Uefa has halted its disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their involvement in the proposed European Super League.

The clubs were among the 12 "founding" members of the breakaway league, which later collapsed.

The trio, who have refused to renounce the project, were being investigated for "a potential violation" of Uefa's legal framework.

