Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona have not renounced the ESL

Uefa has ended its legal fight against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their involvement in the proposed European Super League.

The clubs were among the 12 "founding" members of the breakaway league, which later collapsed.

The trio, who have refused to renounce the project, were being investigated for "a potential violation" of Uefa's legal framework.

Uefa says it is now "as if the proceedings had never been opened".

"The Uefa Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void," a statement read.

The moves comes after a court in Madrid ruled that Uefa should not punish the three remaining clubs.

European football's governing body has also said it will not yet collect the goodwill payments agreed with the other nine Super League clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham plus Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan. The English clubs had agreed a combined payment of £22m in June.

Why has the legal fight stopped?

Barca, Real and Juventus have the backing of a court in Madrid, which in April ruled Uefa could not take any action against the Super League because it represented an infringement of European free trade laws.

This has now been referred to the European Court of Justice for a ruling over whether Uefa do have that right.

However, while that case continues, Uefa has responded to last week's demand by a Madrid judge to suspend its disciplinary proceedings against the three remaining clubs by deciding to end its legal pursuit of them.

Uefa says it will not request any goodwill payments from clubs "as long as the Court proceedings in Madrid involving, among others, Uefa are pending".

"Uefa maintains its view that it has always acted in accordance with not only its statutes and regulations, but also with EU law, the European Convention on Human Rights and Swiss law in connection with the so-called Super League project. Uefa remains confident in and will continue to defend its position in all the relevant jurisdictions," it said in a statement.

"Uefa will continue to take all necessary steps, in strict accordance with national and EU law, in order to defend the interests of Uefa and of all football stakeholders."