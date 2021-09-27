Last updated on .From the section Football

Stam resigned as manager of Dutch side Feyenoord before joining Cincinnati

Former Manchester United centre-back Jaap Stam has been sacked as the head coach of FC Cincinnati.

Stam, 49, who also managed Reading between 2016 and 2018, joined the MLS side on an 18-month deal in May 2020 and will leave the club with immediate effect.

Cincinnati have lost six of their last seven games and are second bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

A statement said a change in management was in the club's "best interest".

It added: "We are an ambitious club and we remain focused on achieving our goals, the first of which is making Cincinnati a championship city.

"We thank Jaap for everything he has done for FC Cincinnati during his time here, and we wish him the best as he can now head home to be with his family."

The Dutchman's assistant coaches, Said Bakkati and Yoann Damet, have also been let go, with Tyrone Marshall taking over as interim head coach.