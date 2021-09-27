Last updated on .From the section Football

Long queues have formed at some petrol stations, despite the Government saying there is no shortage of fuel in the UK

More than 35 non-league football matches have been postponed due to the shortage of fuel in some areas.

Matches in the Isthmian League and Southern League - the tiers below the National League - have been called off.

The entire programme in the Southern Combination Football League in the ninth and 10th tiers has also been postponed due to fuel-related issues.

Demand for fuel has gone up after some filling stations were forced to close due to a shortage of delivery drivers.

Seven of the nine matches scheduled for the Isthmian League's Premier Division on Tuesday night have been called off while at least four games from the same level of the Southern League have also been postponed.

"The coach company we use have access to fuel, that's not the issue. The big problem for us was getting players to the coach," Isthmian League East Thurrock United's general manager Phil Crowe told BBC Radio 5 Live.

His side's squad were set to travel to Margate in the Isthmian League Premier Division, having had a number of players miss their trip to Haringey Borough in Saturday due to fuel issues.

"We were due to leave at 4pm, so with increased traffic problems based on people trying to get fuel, we just deemed it an unnecessary pressure to our players and the team on the Tuesday night."