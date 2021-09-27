Jon Mellish: Carlisle United midfielder signs new two-year deal with League Two club
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United midfielder Jon Mellish has signed a new two-year deal to stay at the League Two club until at least the summer of 2023.
The 24-year-old scored 16 goals in 49 appearances for the Cumbrians last term after switching from centre-back.
His new contract includes the option of a further 12 months at Brunton Park.
"Jon covers more blades of grass than anyone else on a match day and he's adding more to his game," Carlisle boss Chris Beech told the club website.