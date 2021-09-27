Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Jon Mellish joined Carlisle from Gateshead in 2019 after winning the National League young player of the year award

Carlisle United midfielder Jon Mellish has signed a new two-year deal to stay at the League Two club until at least the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old scored 16 goals in 49 appearances for the Cumbrians last term after switching from centre-back.

His new contract includes the option of a further 12 months at Brunton Park.