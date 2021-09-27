Last updated on .From the section Ayr

Somerset Park, home of Ayr United

Ayr United are appealing for information regarding alleged racial abuse during Saturday's Championship draw with Morton.

The incident in Somerset Park's main stand is said to have taken place in the the first half and the club are asking for help to identify those involved.

They are asking a fan who reported the matter to a steward to come forward.

Morton also say they have been made aware of the allegation.

"The club has been made aware of alleged racial abuse having been shouted from the main stand at Somerset Park," read a statement from Roy Provan, Ayr United's safety and stadium manager.

"In particular, I am looking to speak to an Ayr United supporter who spoke to a stand steward around half-time regarding this matter."