Matt Crooks: Middlesbrough midfielder has three-match ban overturned
Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks has had a three-match ban overturned after winning an appeal against his red card in Saturday's defeat by Reading.
Referee Peter Bankes sent Crooks, 27, off for 'serious foul play' following his 87th-minute sliding challenge on Royals goalkeeper Luke Southwood.
The club immediately appealed, citing wrongful dismissal, with the Football Association upholding their claim.
Crooks is now available for Tuesday's fixture against Sheffield United.
Saturday's 1-0 loss left Boro 18th in the Championship table after only one win in their past seven games.