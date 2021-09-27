Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales captain Gareth Bale has scored 36 goals in 99 appearances for his country

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is expected to be absent because of injury when Wales manager Robert Page names his squad for World Cup Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Estonia.

Bale has missed Real's last five games with what their manager Carlo Ancelotti described as an "important" injury.

The 32-year-old would have been due to win his 100th cap against the Czechs in Cardiff on Friday, 8 October.

Aaron Ramsey is expected to return when Page reveals his squad on Tuesday.

The former Cardiff City and Arsenal midfielder, 30, featured as a substitute for his current club Juventus in Sunday's 3-2 Serie A win over Sampdoria, having missed Wales three games in September with a thigh injury.

Following a 0-0 friendly in Finland, Page's side had two World Cup qualifiers in which Bale played a full part.

Wales all-time leading goalscorer completed a hat-trick deep into added time to snatch a dramatic 3-2 win over Belarus in Russia.

However he was frustrated along with the rest of the side after a goalless draw at home to group minnows Estonia in Cardiff three days later.

Bale has not played since, reportedly picking up a hamstring problem during training in Madrid, with Real boss Ancelotti subsequently saying it was "difficult to gauge the amount of time he is going to be on the sidelines."

Wales sit third in their Group E qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, level on points with the Czechs, but nine points behind leaders Belgium.

Their away qualifier against Estonia is on Monday, 11 October.