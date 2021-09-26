Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrew Neal took his tally of goals to six for Truro this season with his brace against Chesham United

Truro City boss Paul Wotton has hailed his side's clinical finishing after a 4-1 win over Chesham United.

Andrew Neal's fourth-minute goal was added to by Tyler Harvey's penalty late in the first half before the pair each got a second goal after the break.

The win lifts the City up to 10th in Southern League Premier Division South.

"We've been creating chances but maybe not taking them, so it was great to see the two centre forwards get a couple of goals each," Wotton told BBC Cornwall.

Truro had been disappointed in recent weeks, having played well but failed to convert their chances in losses to Taunton Town and Beaconsfield Town.

But Saturday's win over Chesham - their first at their temporary home at Bolitho Park in Plymouth - added to a 2-0 win at Yate Town in midweek.

"Chesham are a good team as well, they'll be right up there at the end of the season, so it was excellent," Wotton added.

"In the last three games we've done the ugly side of football much, much better.

"We've had a difficult start. But we're still not where we want to be in the league and we've still got lots of things to work on."