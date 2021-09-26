Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jersey Bulls are still in both the FA Cup and FA Vase after a good start to the season

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says his side could have played better, despite beating Crowborough Athletic 5-0 in the FA Vase.

Lorne Bickley put Jersey ahead after 15 minutes before top scorer Sol Solomon scored twice in a three-minute spell just before half-time.

Kieran Lester made it 4-0 with 11 minutes left before Solomon completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute.

"I don't think we played how we'd have quite liked," Freeman told BBC Jersey.

"It was a bit open and we gave them opportunities, which we don't usually like doing.

"It was a wide open game I thought and we've been pretty clinical with our chances, so we went in ahead, but probably not as pleasing as you'd think on a 5-0 win."

Jersey are now through to the first round proper of the FA Vase, where they will travel to face Wessex League Premier Division side Fareham Town on Saturday 23 October.

The Bulls are also into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup where they host eighth-tier Chertsey Town on Saturday.