Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Sheriff Tiraspol are top of Group D after two wins from two games

Sheriff Tiraspol produced one of the great Champions League shocks as the competition's least experienced club upstaged 13-time European champions Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Sebastien Thill snatched victory for the tournament debutants with a stunning final-minute strike.

Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's first-half header had given the visitors the lead.

Karim Benzema equalised from the penalty spot after relentless Real pressure, but Thill had the last word.

And it was a worthy way to clinch a historic victory - the Luxembourg midfielder's half-volley reducing the home crowd to silence as it dipped past Thibaut Courtois.

The Bernabeu was hosting Champions League football for the first time in 580 days after refurbishment works, but this was not what Real had planned as their fans returned to the stadium.

Instead, shouts of celebration from Sheriff players were the soundtrack to a monumental upset.

Real dominated every facet of the game, having 76% possession and 31 shots - 11 of which were on target.

Sheriff, however, played with supreme composure and were ruthless when presented with even a hint of a chance - scoring twice from just three shots on goal.

More to follow.