Champions League - Group D
Real MadridReal Madrid1Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol2

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol: Champions League debutants snatch win

By Andrew AloiaBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Champions Leaguecomments46

Jasurbek Yakhshiboev scores for Sheriff against Real Madrid
Sheriff Tiraspol are top of Group D after two wins from two games

Sheriff Tiraspol produced one of the great Champions League shocks as the competition's least experienced club upstaged 13-time European champions Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Sebastien Thill snatched victory for the tournament debutants with a stunning final-minute strike.

Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's first-half header had given the visitors the lead.

Karim Benzema equalised from the penalty spot after relentless Real pressure, but Thill had the last word.

And it was a worthy way to clinch a historic victory - the Luxembourg midfielder's half-volley reducing the home crowd to silence as it dipped past Thibaut Courtois.

The Bernabeu was hosting Champions League football for the first time in 580 days after refurbishment works, but this was not what Real had planned as their fans returned to the stadium.

Instead, shouts of celebration from Sheriff players were the soundtrack to a monumental upset.

Real dominated every facet of the game, having 76% possession and 31 shots - 11 of which were on target.

Sheriff, however, played with supreme composure and were ruthless when presented with even a hint of a chance - scoring twice from just three shots on goal.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 6NachoSubstituted forRodrygoat 66'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 35GutiérrezSubstituted forKroosat 66'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 39minsSubstituted forModricat 66'minutes
  • 25Camavinga
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forJovicat 66'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 27Blanco

Sheriff Tiraspol

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Athanasiadis
  • 13Peixoto Costanza
  • 2Arboleda HurtadoBooked at 17mins
  • 55DulantoBooked at 46mins
  • 15da Silva Leite
  • 21AddoBooked at 45mins
  • 31ThillBooked at 90mins
  • 9Traoré
  • 22KolovosSubstituted forNikolovat 90+2'minutes
  • 10Castañeda VelezSubstituted forJulienat 78'minutes
  • 17YakhshiboevSubstituted forSouza da Silvaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 6Radeljic
  • 16Julien
  • 19Cojocari
  • 20Nikolov
  • 33Pascenco
  • 77Souza da Silva
  • 98Cojocaru
  • 99Yansane
Referee:
Lawrence Visser
Attendance:
24,522

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamSheriff Tiraspol
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home31
Away4
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home13
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Sheriff Tiraspol 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Sheriff Tiraspol 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Alaba with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Boban Nikolov replaces Dimitris Kolovos.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Adama Traoré.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  10. Booking

    Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Sheriff Tiraspol 2. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Bruno.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Keston Julien.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

