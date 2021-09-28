Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Sheriff Tiraspol 2.
Sheriff Tiraspol produced one of the great Champions League shocks as the competition's least experienced club upstaged 13-time European champions Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.
Sebastien Thill snatched victory for the tournament debutants with a stunning final-minute strike.
Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's first-half header had given the visitors the lead.
Karim Benzema equalised from the penalty spot after relentless Real pressure, but Thill had the last word.
And it was a worthy way to clinch a historic victory - the Luxembourg midfielder's half-volley reducing the home crowd to silence as it dipped past Thibaut Courtois.
The Bernabeu was hosting Champions League football for the first time in 580 days after refurbishment works, but this was not what Real had planned as their fans returned to the stadium.
Instead, shouts of celebration from Sheriff players were the soundtrack to a monumental upset.
Real dominated every facet of the game, having 76% possession and 31 shots - 11 of which were on target.
Sheriff, however, played with supreme composure and were ruthless when presented with even a hint of a chance - scoring twice from just three shots on goal.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 6NachoSubstituted forRodrygoat 66'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 35GutiérrezSubstituted forKroosat 66'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 14CasemiroBooked at 39minsSubstituted forModricat 66'minutes
- 25Camavinga
- 7E HazardSubstituted forJovicat 66'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 27Blanco
Sheriff Tiraspol
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Athanasiadis
- 13Peixoto Costanza
- 2Arboleda HurtadoBooked at 17mins
- 55DulantoBooked at 46mins
- 15da Silva Leite
- 21AddoBooked at 45mins
- 31ThillBooked at 90mins
- 9Traoré
- 22KolovosSubstituted forNikolovat 90+2'minutes
- 10Castañeda VelezSubstituted forJulienat 78'minutes
- 17YakhshiboevSubstituted forSouza da Silvaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 6Radeljic
- 16Julien
- 19Cojocari
- 20Nikolov
- 33Pascenco
- 77Souza da Silva
- 98Cojocaru
- 99Yansane
- Referee:
- Lawrence Visser
- Attendance:
- 24,522
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home13
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Sheriff Tiraspol 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Alaba with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Boban Nikolov replaces Dimitris Kolovos.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Adama Traoré.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Booking
Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Sheriff Tiraspol 2. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Bruno.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Keston Julien.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.
