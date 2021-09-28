Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, Club Brugge 2.
RB Leipzig suffered a second successive Champions League Group A defeat with a surprise home loss to Belgian side Club Bruges.
Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Leipzig went ahead after only five minutes through Christopher Nkunku.
But Bruges turned the game around before half-time through goals from Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits.
Leipzig, beaten 6-3 by Manchester City in their opening game a fortnight ago, now lie bottom of the group.
The Germans have a daunting trip to face Paris St-Germain in their next Champions League game on 19 October.
In the group's other game, Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG since joining in the summer in their 2-0 victory over Manchester City.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gulácsi
- 2SimakanSubstituted forAdamsat 78'minutes
- 4Orban
- 16Klostermann
- 22MukieleSubstituted forGvardiolat 45'minutes
- 27LaimerSubstituted forHaidaraat 45'minutes
- 44Kampl
- 17SzoboszlaiSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 58'minutes
- 18Nkunku
- 9PoulsenSubstituted forBrobbeyat 78'minutes
- 10Forsberg
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 14Adams
- 21Brobbey
- 26Kourouma Kourouma
- 31Martínez
- 32Gvardiol
- 33André Silva
- 38Novoa Ramos
- 39Henrichs
Club Bruges
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 22MignoletBooked at 90mins
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 5Hendry
- 4N'Soki
- 2SobolSubstituted forRiccaat 79'minutes
- 19SowahSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 68'minutes
- 26RitsSubstituted forVormerat 79'minutes
- 3BalantaBooked at 87mins
- 10Lang
- 20Vanaken
- 90De KetelaereSubstituted forWesleyat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Wesley
- 11Maouassa
- 18Ricca
- 25Vormer
- 28van der Brempt
- 29Dost
- 44Mechele
- 72Mbamba-Muanda
- 91Lammens
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
- Attendance:
- 23,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Club Brugge 2.
Booking
Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Clinton Mata.
Post update
Attempt blocked. André Silva (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josko Gvardiol.
Post update
Attempt saved. Noa Lang (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Éder Balanta.
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.
Post update
Attempt saved. André Silva (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Offside, Club Brugge. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Noa Lang is caught offside.
Booking
Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Post update
Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge).
Post update
Offside, Club Brugge. Ruud Vormer tries a through ball, but Jack Hendry is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
