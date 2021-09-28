Champions League - Group A
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1Club BrugesClub Bruges2

RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Bruges: Bundesliga club suffer second successive loss

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Club Bruges celebrate
Club Bruges enjoyed their first European win against German opponents since a 2-1 Champions League qualifying victory over Borussia Dortmund in 2003

RB Leipzig suffered a second successive Champions League Group A defeat with a surprise home loss to Belgian side Club Bruges.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Leipzig went ahead after only five minutes through Christopher Nkunku.

But Bruges turned the game around before half-time through goals from Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits.

Leipzig, beaten 6-3 by Manchester City in their opening game a fortnight ago, now lie bottom of the group.

The Germans have a daunting trip to face Paris St-Germain in their next Champions League game on 19 October.

In the group's other game, Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG since joining in the summer in their 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 2SimakanSubstituted forAdamsat 78'minutes
  • 4Orban
  • 16Klostermann
  • 22MukieleSubstituted forGvardiolat 45'minutes
  • 27LaimerSubstituted forHaidaraat 45'minutes
  • 44Kampl
  • 17SzoboszlaiSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 58'minutes
  • 18Nkunku
  • 9PoulsenSubstituted forBrobbeyat 78'minutes
  • 10Forsberg

Substitutes

  • 8Haidara
  • 14Adams
  • 21Brobbey
  • 26Kourouma Kourouma
  • 31Martínez
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 33André Silva
  • 38Novoa Ramos
  • 39Henrichs

Club Bruges

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 22MignoletBooked at 90mins
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Hendry
  • 4N'Soki
  • 2SobolSubstituted forRiccaat 79'minutes
  • 19SowahSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 68'minutes
  • 26RitsSubstituted forVormerat 79'minutes
  • 3BalantaBooked at 87mins
  • 10Lang
  • 20Vanaken
  • 90De KetelaereSubstituted forWesleyat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Wesley
  • 11Maouassa
  • 18Ricca
  • 25Vormer
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 29Dost
  • 44Mechele
  • 72Mbamba-Muanda
  • 91Lammens
Referee:
Slavko Vincic
Attendance:
23,500

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, Club Brugge 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Club Brugge 2.

  3. Booking

    Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).

  5. Post update

    Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Clinton Mata.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. André Silva (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josko Gvardiol.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Noa Lang (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Éder Balanta.

  9. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. André Silva (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Club Brugge. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Noa Lang is caught offside.

  12. Booking

    Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

  15. Post update

    Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Club Brugge. Ruud Vormer tries a through ball, but Jack Hendry is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).

  19. Post update

    Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories