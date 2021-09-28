Last updated on .From the section European Football

Club Bruges enjoyed their first European win against German opponents since a 2-1 Champions League qualifying victory over Borussia Dortmund in 2003

RB Leipzig suffered a second successive Champions League Group A defeat with a surprise home loss to Belgian side Club Bruges.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Leipzig went ahead after only five minutes through Christopher Nkunku.

But Bruges turned the game around before half-time through goals from Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits.

Leipzig, beaten 6-3 by Manchester City in their opening game a fortnight ago, now lie bottom of the group.

The Germans have a daunting trip to face Paris St-Germain in their next Champions League game on 19 October.

In the group's other game, Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG since joining in the summer in their 2-0 victory over Manchester City.