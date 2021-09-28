Champions League - Group C
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund20:00SportingSporting Lisbon
Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Borussia Dortmund v Sporting Lisbon

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11006333
2PSG10101101
3Club Bruges10101101
4RB Leipzig100136-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Atl Madrid10100001
3FC Porto10100001
4AC Milan100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22006156
2B Dortmund11002113
3Besiktas200213-20
4Sporting100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Real Madrid11001013
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
