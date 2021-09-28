Borussia Dortmund v Sporting Lisbon

B DortmundBorussia Dortmund20:00SportingSporting Lisbon
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|PSG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Club Bruges
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|RB Leipzig
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Atl Madrid
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|FC Porto
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|AC Milan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ajax
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|B Dortmund
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Besiktas
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Sporting
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Real Madrid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Inter Milan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Benfica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Dynamo Kyiv
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Barcelona
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Young Boys
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Atalanta
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0