Match ends, AC Milan 1, Atletico Madrid 2.
Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez scored a winning penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time against 10-man AC Milan in the Champions League.
Suarez chipped in from the spot to complete a late comeback after Milan substitute Pierre Kalulu handled.
The hosts played with 10 men for 68 minutes as Franck Kessie was sent off following a second yellow card.
Rafael Leao had given Milan the lead, but Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann equalised in the 84th minute.
It is the second time in three games Suarez has scored a late winner, after the Uruguayan netted twice - including one in the 91st-minute - in a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Getafe on 21 September.
Atletico's victory ensured they moved up to second in their group, two points behind unbeaten Liverpool.
AC Milan are now winless in six successive European matches for the first time, while four of Atletico's past five matches in all competitions have seen a red card.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16MaignanBooked at 90mins
- 2Calabria
- 23Tomori
- 13Romagnoli
- 19HernándezBooked at 69mins
- 4BennacerSubstituted forFlorenziat 81'minutes
- 79KessiéBooked at 29mins
- 56SaelemaekersBooked at 79minsSubstituted forKaluluat 82'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 57'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forGiroudat 57'minutes
- 12RebicBooked at 29minsSubstituted forTonaliat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 8Tonali
- 9Giroud
- 20Kalulu
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 46Gabbia
- 96Jungdal
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 23TrippierSubstituted forSequeiraat 40'minutes
- 18Felipe
- 2Giménez
- 22HermosoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 45'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 4KondogbiaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forLemarat 64'minutes
- 6KokeSubstituted forGriezmannat 61'minutes
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forde Paulat 45'minutes
- 10Correa
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 5de Paul
- 7Sequeira
- 8Griezmann
- 11Lemar
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 24Vrsaljko
- 31Gómez
- 37Camus
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
- Attendance:
- 35,374
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Atletico Madrid 2.
Post update
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Goal! AC Milan 1, Atletico Madrid 2. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Mike Maignan (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt saved. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Félix (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! AC Milan 1, Atletico Madrid 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Ismaël Bennacer.
Booking
Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
