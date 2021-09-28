Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Suárez scored his first Champions League away goal in six years, since netting for Barcelona in a 1-1 draw at AS Roma on 16 September 2015

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez scored a winning penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time against 10-man AC Milan in the Champions League.

Suarez chipped in from the spot to complete a late comeback after Milan substitute Pierre Kalulu handled.

The hosts played with 10 men for 68 minutes as Franck Kessie was sent off following a second yellow card.

Rafael Leao had given Milan the lead, but Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann equalised in the 84th minute.

It is the second time in three games Suarez has scored a late winner, after the Uruguayan netted twice - including one in the 91st-minute - in a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Getafe on 21 September.

Atletico's victory ensured they moved up to second in their group, two points behind unbeaten Liverpool.

AC Milan are now winless in six successive European matches for the first time, while four of Atletico's past five matches in all competitions have seen a red card.