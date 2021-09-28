Champions League - Group B
AC MilanAC Milan1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2

AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Luis Suarez scores late penalty winner against 10-man AC Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Suarez scores from the penalty spot
Luis Suárez scored his first Champions League away goal in six years, since netting for Barcelona in a 1-1 draw at AS Roma on 16 September 2015

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez scored a winning penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time against 10-man AC Milan in the Champions League.

Suarez chipped in from the spot to complete a late comeback after Milan substitute Pierre Kalulu handled.

The hosts played with 10 men for 68 minutes as Franck Kessie was sent off following a second yellow card.

Rafael Leao had given Milan the lead, but Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann equalised in the 84th minute.

It is the second time in three games Suarez has scored a late winner, after the Uruguayan netted twice - including one in the 91st-minute - in a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Getafe on 21 September.

Atletico's victory ensured they moved up to second in their group, two points behind unbeaten Liverpool.

AC Milan are now winless in six successive European matches for the first time, while four of Atletico's past five matches in all competitions have seen a red card.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16MaignanBooked at 90mins
  • 2Calabria
  • 23Tomori
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19HernándezBooked at 69mins
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forFlorenziat 81'minutes
  • 79KessiéBooked at 29mins
  • 56SaelemaekersBooked at 79minsSubstituted forKaluluat 82'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 57'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forGiroudat 57'minutes
  • 12RebicBooked at 29minsSubstituted forTonaliat 34'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 8Tonali
  • 9Giroud
  • 20Kalulu
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Maldini
  • 46Gabbia
  • 96Jungdal

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 23TrippierSubstituted forSequeiraat 40'minutes
  • 18Felipe
  • 2Giménez
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 45'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 4KondogbiaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forLemarat 64'minutes
  • 6KokeSubstituted forGriezmannat 61'minutes
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forde Paulat 45'minutes
  • 10Correa
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 5de Paul
  • 7Sequeira
  • 8Griezmann
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 31Gómez
  • 37Camus
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir
Attendance:
35,374

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home7
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 1, Atletico Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Atletico Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Goal! AC Milan 1, Atletico Madrid 2. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  6. Booking

    Mike Maignan (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Félix (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! AC Milan 1, Atletico Madrid 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renan Lodi.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Ismaël Bennacer.

  19. Booking

    Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport