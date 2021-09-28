Ajax v Besiktas

Offside, Ajax. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Steven Berghuis is caught offside.
Line-ups
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Pasveer
- 12Mazraoui
- 2Timber
- 21Martínez
- 17Blind
- 4Álvarez
- 8Gravenberch
- 11dos Santos
- 23Berghuis
- 10Tadic
- 22Haller
Substitutes
- 3Schuurs
- 6Klaassen
- 7Neres Campos
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 15Rensch
- 16Gorter
- 19Labyad
- 20Kudus
- 25Taylor
- 30Daramy
- 31Tagliafico
- 51Setford
Besiktas
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 30Destanoglu
- 2Rosier
- 46Saatci
- 21N'Sakala
- 77Meras
- 5de Souza Dias
- 28Karaman
- 8Uçan
- 12Bozdogan
- 3Yilmaz
- 9Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 10Özyakup
- 11Töre
- 34Günok
- 62Vardar
- 68Tiknaz
- 72Delibas
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jurriën Timber (Ajax) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Antony.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 1, Besiktas 0. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic following a set piece situation.
Post update
Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kenan Karaman (Besiktas).
Post update
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Post update
Antony (Ajax) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
Post update
Sébastien Haller (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josef (Besiktas).
Post update
Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Kenan Karaman with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
Post update
Can Bozdogan (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
Post update
Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).
Post update
Can Bozdogan (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.