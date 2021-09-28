Champions League - Group C
AjaxAjax1BesiktasBesiktas0

Ajax v Besiktas

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Pasveer
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 2Timber
  • 21Martínez
  • 17Blind
  • 4Álvarez
  • 8Gravenberch
  • 11dos Santos
  • 23Berghuis
  • 10Tadic
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 3Schuurs
  • 6Klaassen
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 19Labyad
  • 20Kudus
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Daramy
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 51Setford

Besiktas

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 30Destanoglu
  • 2Rosier
  • 46Saatci
  • 21N'Sakala
  • 77Meras
  • 5de Souza Dias
  • 28Karaman
  • 8Uçan
  • 12Bozdogan
  • 3Yilmaz
  • 9Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 10Özyakup
  • 11Töre
  • 34Günok
  • 62Vardar
  • 68Tiknaz
  • 72Delibas
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamBesiktas
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home10
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Steven Berghuis is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jurriën Timber (Ajax) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Antony.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Ajax 1, Besiktas 0. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kenan Karaman (Besiktas).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Daley Blind.

  11. Post update

    Antony (Ajax) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.

  12. Post update

    Sébastien Haller (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Josef (Besiktas).

  14. Post update

    Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Kenan Karaman with a through ball.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

  16. Post update

    Can Bozdogan (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

  20. Post update

    Can Bozdogan (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11006333
2PSG10101101
3Club Bruges10101101
4RB Leipzig100136-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Atl Madrid10100001
3FC Porto10100001
4AC Milan100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22006156
2B Dortmund11002113
3Besiktas200213-20
4Sporting100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Real Madrid11001013
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

