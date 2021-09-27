Last updated on .From the section Irish

Leaders Cliftonville are seven points ahead of Linfield in the table

Two key matches from the top flight of the men's and women's Northern Ireland Football League will be shown live by BBC Sport NI this week.

The first live Friday Night Football of the new men's Irish Premiership season kicks off at Windsor Park with champions Linfield hosting leaders Cliftonville on BBC Two NI.

Before that, the NIFL Women's Premiership could be decided on Wednesday evening as the top two meet at the Oval, with Glentoran hosting Cliftonville.

The Glens need only a point from the game to clinch the title, thanks to their better head-to-head record this season.

The vital encounter will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website.

Both of this week's matches kick off at 19:45 BST.

More details of further NIFL matches to be screened live by BBC Sport NI this season will be announced soon.