Captain James Tavernier says there is room for a lot more highlights in his Rangers career after playing his 300th game for the club at the weekend. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons has slammed his old club for "scandalous mismanagement" as he warns the title race could be over by Halloween. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Manager Ange Postecoglou unloads on Celtic critics "trying to push me off a ledge" as he questions a "weird" Scottish mentality. (Daily Record) external-link

Giorgos Giakoumakis could make his Celtic debut against Aberdeen at Pittodrie next week, with the striker making his way back from a calf strain. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Defender Michael Smith hails the impact of new signings as unbeaten Hearts replace pressure with pleasure on their return to the Premiership. (Scotsman) external-link

A new goalkeeper remains high on Hearts' list of priorities but manager Robbie Neilson admits the process is far from straightforward. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United were "denied a stonewall penalty" in yesterday's 1-1 draw at Celtic Park, says manager Thomas Courts. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Stephen Glass warns Aberdeen stars he will wield the axe as the manager fumes at costly "individual mistakes" in yesterday's loss at St Mirren. (Daily Record) external-link

Paul McMullan reckons Dundee paid the penalty for a "strange rule" that gave Jon McLaughlin a red card reprieve at Dens Park after the Rangers goalkeeper brought him down to concede a spot-kick, which he then saved. (Herald) external-link