Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Spurs 'overrun and embarrassed' in north London derby

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Spurs 'weren't good enough' against Arsenal - Nuno

Tottenham's performance as they were overrun and embarrassed by Arsenal contained many moments that summed up the full horror of just how awful they were in the north London derby.

Nothing encapsulated it better - or should we say worse? - than the shambolic seconds that led up to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka making it 3-0 after only 34 minutes to snuff out any slim chance of a Spurs revival.

Harry Kane led a rare Spurs attack before stumbling and falling over the ball. Arsenal, as they did so often in a brilliant first 45 minutes, were off and running towards Hugo Lloris' goal.

Kane, to his credit, raced back into his own penalty area in an attempt to retrieve the latest in a long succession of Spurs first-half pratfalls, succeeding only in missing two tackles on Saka, who prompted bedlam by rolling home the finish.

And that was it. Game gone.

Some Spurs fans moved towards the exits, although it was not clear whether they were heading towards the Tube or simply needed something strong to get over the shock of the embarrassment they were witnessing.

It was the low point amid much competition and simply turns up the noise on the debate around Kane and also the direction in which Spurs themselves are heading under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kane was committed, seeing a shot saved by Aaron Ramsdale and lifting a finish just wide after the break. He was also first over to applaud the Spurs fans at the end - although in reality he was mainly clapping in the general direction of hundreds of empty red seats.

It was quite clear Kane intended to spend this season somewhere else so every day when it does not go right will command attention in a way it would not have done before a summer of speculation linking him to Manchester City.

Kane is the consummate professional but there is no escaping the fact that he is nowhere near his best, looks down on his luck, and there is also the questions about whether he is being used to his best advantage by Nuno.

England's captain and, for a long time, the Spurs "He's one of our own" talisman seemed to spend most of the 3-0 home defeat against Chelsea dropping too deep to have any impact while here he was simply not on the ball enough until it was far too late, Arsenal were protecting their lead and Spurs were finally rousing themselves after that shameful opening period.

Kane had just 25 touches in the game, with only Dele Alli (24) and Bryan Gil (21) having fewer. Alli lasted only 45 minutes and Gil figured for 20 minutes as a substitute.

He has yet to score a Premier League goal this season. Kane could be forgiven for wondering how many he might have already scored had he been at Manchester City.

What is beyond question is that Nuno needs to find a way to get Kane more engaged for however long he remains at Spurs because he is crucial to their season and also to how the manager's own future unfolds.

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo took charge of his 400th match as a manager across all clubs and competitions, with this his 10th at Tottenham. However, he is the first Spurs boss to lose as many as four times in his opening 10 fixtures since Glenn Hoddle back in 2001

Nuno was a long way down the list of targets when Spurs chairman Daniel Levy sacked Jose Mourinho in mid-April, although it remains difficult to know what the actual strategy was for the timing of dismissing his manager in the week of the League Cup final.

It meant Nuno needed a fast, impressive start to win over the many sceptics who saw him as an appointment of convenience and gain credibility, irrespective of his fine work at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He got a good start by beating champions Manchester City at home, following it up with two more wins that had Spurs fans taking screenshots of a Premier League table that had them at the top and Arsenal at the bottom.

Since then, the graphs have been going in opposite directions as Arsenal surge and Spurs slump. Nuno was manager of the month for August, a perceived curse that is only supposed to last one game but which has seemingly left Spurs devoid of confidence and conviction.

This 3-1 loss was a third successive league defeat following on from the 3-0 reverse at Crystal Palace (a scoreline which flattered Spurs hugely) and a similar loss at home to Chelsea. Leaking nine goals in three league games is not a good look for a manager with a selling point on making his teams solid defensively and tough to beat.

And until he can get more out of this Spurs team, it will be constantly raised that Nuno's only selling point to Levy and Spurs was his "last man standing" availability after what was a botched managerial search.

This, of course, cannot all be laid at Nuno's door. Far from it.

Spurs have been heading in this direction since Mauricio Pochettino did not receive the sort of backing he wanted and required after taking them to the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool.

Mourinho appeared very much a quick fix, Levy-led vanity project that was an expensive failure. It is down to Nuno to somehow restore Spurs to somewhere near where the much-loved Pochettino had them.

He will not do it if Spurs continue to serve up the shameful fare they produced for 45 minutes at Arsenal, although a game-plan which did not appear to involve having a competitive midfield did not help.

Spurs' players looked slumped and devoid of self-belief after only a few minutes in the face of a furious early Arsenal onslaught. The Gunners were brave while Spurs cowered. They were forceful while Spurs were fragile.

When Saka made it 3-0, it looked like Spurs would be on the receiving end of an almighty hiding. It might be their only mercy from this miserable day that they were not.

The questions come thick and fast.

Can Nuno get the best out of Kane? Will Kane be thinking about his future again in January? Will Nuno's own future depend on how he uses his main striker?

The days of August seemed a very long way away as Nuno and Spurs felt the full derision and fury of those few of their supporters who were still inside Emirates Stadium at the final whistle.

Comments

Join the conversation

105 comments

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 21:31

    Kane’s value is plummeting with every game, by the end of the season Spuds won’t be able to give him away for free. Fantastic business by Levy…

    • Reply posted by 4sxihejj, today at 21:48

      4sxihejj replied:
      His assist for Saka's goal was well worked

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 21:28

    Kane is not Able.

    • Reply posted by 4sxihejj, today at 21:45

      4sxihejj replied:
      I see what you did there

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 21:20

    Im an Arsenal fan. Arsenal are no better than Spurs. Spurs are no better than Arsenal. Fact is both are miles from where their fans want them to be

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:24

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      At least for now you could say Arsenal are on an upward trajectory regarding form of the team. Spurs had a good start but now they look awful

  • Comment posted by timo25, today at 21:29

    Spurs should have sold Kane for that money and then bought in two or one quality attacking signings. Kane head is clearly elsewhere and that is affecting the team as a whole.

    • Reply posted by Philly the kid, today at 21:37

      Philly the kid replied:
      Levy would do well to have paid attention to Liverpool.
      Sold coutinho for silly money, brought in VVD and Allison.
      That’s how winning teams are made.
      Still, good to see he’s the architect of his own downfall!
      🤷‍♂️🤣

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 21:35

    Harry Kane must be gutted he signed such a long contract when he did.

    Sol Campbell knew what he was doing as did Michael Carrick plus Berbatov and Luka Modric Garth Bale and Robbie Keane to name a few.

    Spurs are just a slightly better than bang average team and the proff is in the trophy cabinet.

    • Reply posted by Dubbus, today at 21:37

      Dubbus replied:
      Proof not proff, yep yep yep I know before it is mentioned

  • Comment posted by El Mecanografo, today at 21:23

    Spurs + Kane - £100,000,000 = Not very promising.

    When a player desires to leave a club.....he wants to be somewhere else.

  • Comment posted by Odine, today at 21:19

    I did not enjoy that match, Nuno..

    Must do better...

    • Reply posted by myopinionmatters, today at 21:35

      myopinionmatters replied:
      Don’t watch them then because this is unfortunately the way things are 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by myopinionmatters, today at 21:32

    Odds on Tottenham finish the season below West Ham oi oi up the Hammers ⚒

  • Comment posted by Merlin52, today at 21:27

    Shameful performance by Spurs. From Levy to Nuno to the players. Their earnings should go to charity this week forcthey surely did not earn them.

  • Comment posted by Skcania, today at 21:36

    Great win for Arsenal, terrible display from Spurs. However, the current Spurs situation makes “Mr I’m a hard negotiator Levy” look like a plum - just because Kane is your “prize asset”, doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a sell price. Should have sold him and reinvested in the team - Man U sold Ronaldo to Madrid, Liverpool sold Coutinho to Barca amongst others selling their best - team first, always.

  • Comment posted by Fletch, today at 21:36

    Do people think PSG will win the CL this season? They have the players, if they fail to win it I cant see Poch staying there, he has openly said his Spurs time is unfinished. I wonder if Levy, who refuses to buy a manager out of their current contract, believes this too and is waiting for him to be available end of season?? If so it dont matter whos at the helm this year or where Spurs finish

  • Comment posted by Chris Fierce, today at 21:34

    Dele is done at Spurs as is Ndombele. Neither, it seems, have any desire to play football any more.

    • Reply posted by jaycee, today at 21:41

      jaycee replied:
      Dele’s hairs nice though!

  • Comment posted by Philly the kid, today at 21:33

    Levy’s desperation will be his undoing.
    Pochettino was the best appointment he’ll ever have made. And he pruned him.
    The TVA will be rather pleased that the timeline has been restored.
    St Totteringham day will come early next year!!
    😏👍

  • Comment posted by Shaun , today at 21:32

    For the amount of money they're being paid a WEEK which is more than a normal person will earn in 5-10 maybe more years they should be putting thier heart & soul into it.
    Not lamenting they didn't get join a different team, players like kane should be benched & left to rot there.

    • Reply posted by Fasybmxracer, today at 21:44

      Fasybmxracer replied:
      I think nearly 98% of premiership players put more heart and sole into their job than most of the normal population does in theirs. And you’re talking about benching and letting players rot their. Will that player be paid?

  • Comment posted by Blame Someone Else, today at 21:31

    Has anyone seen Margaret? West Ham winning, spurs being thumped, I just wanted check she's OK.

  • Comment posted by comingRome, today at 21:26

    Weak Gunners smashed even weaker Spuds. Disgrace.
    Kane must leave this club if he wants to win anything in his career.

    • Reply posted by Fletch, today at 21:30

      Fletch replied:
      Are you suggesting playing for Spurs was the reason Italy beat England in the Euro final?

  • Comment posted by Blacky, today at 21:39

    Let us just take a moment to laugh at Spurs fans and Levy who thought they had won the lottery forcing Kane to stay. He isn't interested and won't be sold for anywhere near £100m now. Lucky to get £60m as it stands, probably less by the time the window opens. Hilarious

    • Reply posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 21:42

      Hampshire Spur replied:
      Canned laughter. You should consider comedy at holiday camps this time of year. Shut.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 21:35

    Kane had his head turned by Man City...

    • Reply posted by jaycee, today at 21:39

      jaycee replied:
      Kane’s had his head turned by himself! No team will have success with him involved!

  • Comment posted by sabbir , today at 21:33

    No fight, no desire, no care and a total lack of respect for the badge! Never in over 40 years of following this famous club have I seen such a abject lot!!

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 21:45

      tony replied:
      famous ?

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 21:33

    The headline could be a summary of spurs history in fairness.

