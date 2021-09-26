Last updated on .From the section Football

Wolves supporters have only seen eight goals in total scored in their first six Premier League games

It was the moment the 3,000 raucous Wolves fans had been waiting for.

Talismanic striker Raul Jimenez shrugged off the attentions of two Southampton defenders before finishing calmly past Alex McCarthy for his first goal in 336 days.

The £30 million Mexican was one of the most lethal forwards in the Premier League before suffering a life-threatening skull fracture against Arsenal in November 2020.

After a long road to recovery, and now sporting a protective skull cap, Jimenez is back among the scorers once again.

Symbolically, Jimenez briefly removed his cap after scoring as he was mobbed by his team-mates and received the adoration of the travelling supporters.

"It felt really good," he said afterwards. "I was fighting for it, working for it and I knew it was coming.

"I want to score in every game and all the team deserve it."

Jimenez scored 30 goals in his first two seasons in England and played a huge role in establishing Wolves as a stable Premier League club.

Without him, the Midlands club have struggled for goals and this season started the same way, just two in five games, one of which was an own goal at Watford.

Jimenez has shown flickers of form, but it has taken a while to get up to speed, understandable given he admitted last month it's "a miracle to be here".

"The goal means a lot to Raul," said Wolves boss Bruno Lage. "He is a top player and he needs confidence."

'A moment money can't buy' - how we reacted

BBC pundit Tony Pulis said: "What a goal! Looks like Jimenez is back to his best.

"There was only one glimmer of quality in the game and that was when he found the back of the net.

"Wolves will be over the moon because they've got their main man back now firing."

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Conor McNamara said: "That's a moment that money can't buy."