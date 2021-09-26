Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus3SampdoriaSampdoria2

Juventus 3-2 Sampdoria: Paulo Dybala scores but leaves pitch in tears because of injury

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala put Juventus ahead but had to be taken off midway through the first half with injury

Juventus beat Sampdoria to earn a second successive league victory and climb into the top half of Serie A.

Paulo Dybala fired into the bottom corner after 10 minutes but left the pitch in tears after picking up an injury soon after.

Leonardo Bonucci doubled the hosts' lead with a penalty but Maya Yoshida's header made it 2-1 before half-time.

Manuel Locatelli struck what proved to be the winner, as Juventus held on after Antonio Candreva's late response.

Juventus recorded their first Serie A win of the season last time out, coming from behind to beat Spezia 3-2 in a match billed by manager Massimiliano Allegri as a "relegation six-pointer".

Two points from their first four matches had left Juventus in the bottom three, but the back-to-back wins have taken Allegri's side up to ninth in the early standings.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 36Perin
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 66mins
  • 19BonucciBooked at 84mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forChielliniat 70'minutes
  • 27Locatelli
  • 30BentancurBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMcKennieat 82'minutes
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forRamseyat 70'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 22'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forKeanat 82'minutesBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 6Danilo
  • 8Ramsey
  • 14McKennie
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 44Kulusevski

Sampdoria

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Audero
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 22Yoshida
  • 15Colley
  • 29MurruBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAugelloat 59'minutes
  • 12DepaoliSubstituted forDamsgaardat 59'minutes
  • 2ThorsbyBooked at 28minsSubstituted forAskildsenat 87'minutes
  • 6EkdalBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAdrien Silvaat 59'minutes
  • 87Candreva
  • 10CaputoSubstituted forTorregrossaat 70'minutes
  • 27Quagliarella

Substitutes

  • 3Augello
  • 4Chabot
  • 5Adrien Silva
  • 9Torregrossa
  • 11Ciervo
  • 16Askildsen
  • 19Dragusin
  • 25Ferrari
  • 30Ravaglia
  • 33Falcone
  • 38Damsgaard
  • 70Trimboli
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home22
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 3, Sampdoria 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Sampdoria 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

  4. Post update

    Ernesto Torregrossa (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Sampdoria. Emil Audero tries a through ball, but Ernesto Torregrossa is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Kristoffer Askildsen.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Kristoffer Askildsen replaces Morten Thorsby.

  12. Booking

    Moise Kean (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Omar Colley.

  16. Booking

    Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

  18. Post update

    Adrien Silva (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 3, Sampdoria 2. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adrien Silva.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Weston McKennie replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th September 2021

  • JuventusJuventus3SampdoriaSampdoria2
  • EmpoliEmpoli4BolognaBologna2
  • SassuoloSassuolo1SalernitanaSalernitana0
  • UdineseUdinese0FiorentinaFiorentina1
  • LazioLazio17:00RomaRoma
  • NapoliNapoli19:45CagliariCagliari

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6510123916
2Napoli55001421215
3Inter Milan64202071314
4Roma5401125712
5Fiorentina640299012
6Atalanta632186211
7Empoli6303910-19
8Lazio522112758
9Juventus6222101008
10Bologna6222914-58
11Torino52128537
12Sassuolo621367-17
13Udinese621368-27
14Hellas Verona61231114-35
15Sampdoria6123710-35
16Genoa61231015-55
17Spezia6114815-74
18Venezia5104310-73
19Cagliari5023713-62
20Salernitana6015415-111
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories