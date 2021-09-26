Match ends, Juventus 3, Sampdoria 2.
Juventus beat Sampdoria to earn a second successive league victory and climb into the top half of Serie A.
Paulo Dybala fired into the bottom corner after 10 minutes but left the pitch in tears after picking up an injury soon after.
Leonardo Bonucci doubled the hosts' lead with a penalty but Maya Yoshida's header made it 2-1 before half-time.
Manuel Locatelli struck what proved to be the winner, as Juventus held on after Antonio Candreva's late response.
Juventus recorded their first Serie A win of the season last time out, coming from behind to beat Spezia 3-2 in a match billed by manager Massimiliano Allegri as a "relegation six-pointer".
Two points from their first four matches had left Juventus in the bottom three, but the back-to-back wins have taken Allegri's side up to ninth in the early standings.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 36Perin
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 66mins
- 19BonucciBooked at 84mins
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forChielliniat 70'minutes
- 27Locatelli
- 30BentancurBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMcKennieat 82'minutes
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forRamseyat 70'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 22'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forKeanat 82'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 6Danilo
- 8Ramsey
- 14McKennie
- 17Pellegrini
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 44Kulusevski
Sampdoria
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Audero
- 24Bereszynski
- 22Yoshida
- 15Colley
- 29MurruBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAugelloat 59'minutes
- 12DepaoliSubstituted forDamsgaardat 59'minutes
- 2ThorsbyBooked at 28minsSubstituted forAskildsenat 87'minutes
- 6EkdalBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAdrien Silvaat 59'minutes
- 87Candreva
- 10CaputoSubstituted forTorregrossaat 70'minutes
- 27Quagliarella
Substitutes
- 3Augello
- 4Chabot
- 5Adrien Silva
- 9Torregrossa
- 11Ciervo
- 16Askildsen
- 19Dragusin
- 25Ferrari
- 30Ravaglia
- 33Falcone
- 38Damsgaard
- 70Trimboli
- Referee:
- Giovanni Ayroldi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Sampdoria 2.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Ernesto Torregrossa (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sampdoria. Emil Audero tries a through ball, but Ernesto Torregrossa is caught offside.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Kristoffer Askildsen.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Kristoffer Askildsen replaces Morten Thorsby.
Booking
Moise Kean (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).
Post update
Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Omar Colley.
Booking
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Post update
Adrien Silva (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Sampdoria 2. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adrien Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Weston McKennie replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.
