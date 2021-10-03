Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen1CelticCeltic2

Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic: Late Jota goal earns visitors first away league win of the season

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Scottish Premiership

Jota goal v Aberdeen
Jota's late winner earned Celtic a first domestic victory on the road since February

Jota's late winner earned Celtic a first away Scottish Premiership victory since February as Aberdeen's winless run extended to nine games.

Kyogo Furuhashi chested in a deserved early opener but the hosts improved after the break and equalised when Lewis Ferguson diverted a corner in.

However, the visitors responded late at Pittodrie as Jota's close-range finish earned a long-awaited away win.

The result means Celtic remain sixth and Aberdeen stay ninth.

But Ange Postecoglou's side have closed the gap on league leaders Hearts to five points with a much-needed three points, with high-flying Hibernian and Rangers still to play on Sunday.

Aberdeen are without a win in all competitions in nine games, which includes a four-game losing streak in the Premiership - their worst run in the top-flight since April 2011.

All the pre-match talk about a Scott Brown reunion clouded the fact both sides were in need of a morale-boosting win, and for the majority of the first period, it looked like the visitors were only team looking to achieve it as Aberdeen struggled to deal with Celtic's tempo and approach play.

David Turnbull curled in a corner to Nir Bitton who squandered a golden close-range header, but Kyogo made up for the Israeli man's miss when Turnbull bent in another stunning cross to find the Japanese forward, who casually chested the ball into the Aberdeen net.

Celtic were clicking, more so down the right as young Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie struggled to deal with Turnbull and Liel Abada doubling up on his side.

Celtic average positions
Celtic's first-half average positions show how Turnbull (14) and Abada (11) doubled up on Aberdeen's left

But it was the opposite flank that almost brought a second goal, Jota chopping inside and unleashing a dipping shot that bounced off Gary Woods' bar.

The home side took a while to get going, but came to life as the first half came to a close.

Celtic's defence showed signs of creaking as Christian Ramirez found himself with acres of space at a corner and hit a volley into the ground, which Joe Hart flapped at before seeing the ball clip the bar.

Aberdeen continued that improvement into the second half with more direct play as Austin Samuels flashed over.

And the hosts would get the equaliser their second-half showing merited when Calvin Ramsay's corner found Ferguson who rose highest and ended up diverting the ball in with his shoulder with the Celtic defence far from convincing.

The hosts might have won it, with Hart parrying away a close-range header from Brown and a strike from Jonny Hayes.

But Celtic composed in the latter stages and notched a vital winner as neat build-up on the edge of the area resulted in Adam Montgomery sliding the ball across for Jota to slide in.

Man of the match - David Turnbull

Lewis Ferguson & David Turnbull
The Celtic midfielder (right) was key to his side's first-half dominance and provided a fantastic assist for Kyogo

What did we learn?

Questions have rightly been asked about Celtic's mentality when the chips are down, and when Aberdeen equalised Postecoglou would have been fearing he was going to have to provide more answers.

But his side showed a mental toughness that has until now been distant. The Australian will demand this has to be a turning point his side's campaign.

For long periods of the first half it looked like Aberdeen would fail to capitalise on Celtic's vulnerable backline, but Glass' men rallied in a much-improved second half.

In isolation a home defeat to Celtic is not catastrophic, but with the run the Dons are currently enduring and the mindset Glass' players could currently be in, this feels like a sink-or-swim moment in the Pittodrie side's campaign, even at this early stage.

What's next?

Celtic go to Motherwell on 16 October (15:00 BST) after the international break, as Aberdeen travel to Dundee (18:00) on the same day.



Player of the match

FuruhashiKyogo Furuhashi

with an average of 7.64

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 25Woods
  • 22Ramsay
  • 27Bates
  • 2McCrorie
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 17Hayes
  • 44M LongstaffSubstituted forCampbellat 88'minutes
  • 8BrownSubstituted forMcGeouchat 72'minutes
  • 23SamuelsSubstituted forMcLennanat 78'minutes
  • 19Ferguson
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 5Gallagher
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 15McGeouch
  • 18McLennan
  • 21Gurr
  • 24Campbell

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 54Montgomery
  • 14TurnbullBooked at 35mins
  • 6BittonBooked at 63minsSubstituted forRogicat 72'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forAjetiat 72'minutes
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 17Neves FilipeBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 5Scales
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 10Ajeti
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Rogic
  • 29Bain
  • 57Welsh
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
14,522

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away27

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Celtic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Celtic 2.

  3. Post update

    Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Dean Campbell replaces Matthew Longstaff.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Aberdeen 1, Celtic 2. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Montgomery.

  7. Post update

    Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross McCrorie.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).

  11. Post update

    Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor McLennan replaces Austin Samuels.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jota (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

  16. Post update

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Austin Samuels (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Longstaff.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Dylan McGeouch replaces Scott Brown.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Nir Bitton.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Albian Ajeti replaces Liel Abada.

