Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jota's late winner earned Celtic a first domestic victory on the road since February

Jota's late winner earned Celtic a first away Scottish Premiership victory since February as Aberdeen's winless run extended to nine games.

Kyogo Furuhashi chested in a deserved early opener but the hosts improved after the break and equalised when Lewis Ferguson diverted a corner in.

However, the visitors responded late at Pittodrie as Jota's close-range finish earned a long-awaited away win.

The result means Celtic remain sixth and Aberdeen stay ninth.

But Ange Postecoglou's side have closed the gap on league leaders Hearts to five points with a much-needed three points, with high-flying Hibernian and Rangers still to play on Sunday.

Aberdeen are without a win in all competitions in nine games, which includes a four-game losing streak in the Premiership - their worst run in the top-flight since April 2011.

All the pre-match talk about a Scott Brown reunion clouded the fact both sides were in need of a morale-boosting win, and for the majority of the first period, it looked like the visitors were only team looking to achieve it as Aberdeen struggled to deal with Celtic's tempo and approach play.

David Turnbull curled in a corner to Nir Bitton who squandered a golden close-range header, but Kyogo made up for the Israeli man's miss when Turnbull bent in another stunning cross to find the Japanese forward, who casually chested the ball into the Aberdeen net.

Celtic were clicking, more so down the right as young Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie struggled to deal with Turnbull and Liel Abada doubling up on his side.

Celtic's first-half average positions show how Turnbull (14) and Abada (11) doubled up on Aberdeen's left

But it was the opposite flank that almost brought a second goal, Jota chopping inside and unleashing a dipping shot that bounced off Gary Woods' bar.

The home side took a while to get going, but came to life as the first half came to a close.

Celtic's defence showed signs of creaking as Christian Ramirez found himself with acres of space at a corner and hit a volley into the ground, which Joe Hart flapped at before seeing the ball clip the bar.

Aberdeen continued that improvement into the second half with more direct play as Austin Samuels flashed over.

And the hosts would get the equaliser their second-half showing merited when Calvin Ramsay's corner found Ferguson who rose highest and ended up diverting the ball in with his shoulder with the Celtic defence far from convincing.

The hosts might have won it, with Hart parrying away a close-range header from Brown and a strike from Jonny Hayes.

But Celtic composed in the latter stages and notched a vital winner as neat build-up on the edge of the area resulted in Adam Montgomery sliding the ball across for Jota to slide in.

Man of the match - David Turnbull

The Celtic midfielder (right) was key to his side's first-half dominance and provided a fantastic assist for Kyogo

What did we learn?

Questions have rightly been asked about Celtic's mentality when the chips are down, and when Aberdeen equalised Postecoglou would have been fearing he was going to have to provide more answers.

But his side showed a mental toughness that has until now been distant. The Australian will demand this has to be a turning point his side's campaign.

For long periods of the first half it looked like Aberdeen would fail to capitalise on Celtic's vulnerable backline, but Glass' men rallied in a much-improved second half.

In isolation a home defeat to Celtic is not catastrophic, but with the run the Dons are currently enduring and the mindset Glass' players could currently be in, this feels like a sink-or-swim moment in the Pittodrie side's campaign, even at this early stage.

What's next?

Celtic go to Motherwell on 16 October (15:00 BST) after the international break, as Aberdeen travel to Dundee (18:00) on the same day.

More to follow.

Player of the match Furuhashi Kyogo Furuhashi with an average of 7.64 Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen

Celtic Celtic Celtic Aberdeen Avg Squad number 22 Player name Ramsay Average rating 5.46 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 5.13 Squad number 8 Player name Brown Average rating 5.09 Squad number 19 Player name Ferguson Average rating 5.08 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 4.98 Squad number 23 Player name Samuels Average rating 4.95 Squad number 25 Player name Woods Average rating 4.87 Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 4.84 Squad number 44 Player name M Longstaff Average rating 4.61 Squad number 9 Player name Ramírez Average rating 4.60 Squad number 15 Player name McGeouch Average rating 4.49 Squad number 27 Player name Bates Average rating 4.49 Squad number 24 Player name Campbell Average rating 4.04 Squad number 18 Player name McLennan Average rating 3.84 Celtic Avg Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 7.64 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 7.42 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 6.57 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 6.46 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 6.39 Squad number 18 Player name Rogic Average rating 6.31 Squad number 54 Player name Montgomery Average rating 6.15 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 6.02 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 5.99 Squad number 6 Player name Bitton Average rating 5.92 Squad number 15 Player name Hart Average rating 5.85 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 5.84 Squad number 10 Player name Ajeti Average rating 4.86