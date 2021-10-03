Aberdeen v Celtic

First Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Celtic 1.
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameWoodsAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number44Player nameM LongstaffAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number23Player nameSamuelsAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
4.60
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number54Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
8.73
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
9.58
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
9.33
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 25Woods
- 22Ramsay
- 27Bates
- 2McCrorie
- 3MacKenzie
- 17Hayes
- 44M Longstaff
- 8Brown
- 23Samuels
- 19Ferguson
- 9Ramírez
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 5Gallagher
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 15McGeouch
- 18McLennan
- 21Gurr
- 24Campbell
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 54Montgomery
- 14TurnbullBooked at 35mins
- 6Bitton
- 42McGregor
- 11Abada
- 8Furuhashi
- 17Neves Filipe
Substitutes
- 5Scales
- 7Giakoumakis
- 10Ajeti
- 16McCarthy
- 18Rogic
- 29Bain
- 57Welsh
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Calvin Ramsay.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Brown with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Hart.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.
Post update
Jota (Celtic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Adam Montgomery.
Post update
Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).
Booking
David Turnbull (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).
Post update
Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jota (Celtic).
Post update
Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
Post update
Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by David Bates.
Post update
Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).
