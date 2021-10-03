Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen0CelticCeltic1

Aberdeen v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  1. Squad number25Player nameWoods
    Average rating

    4.43

  2. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    5.38

  3. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    5.60

  4. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    6.20

  6. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    4.80

  7. Squad number44Player nameM Longstaff
    Average rating

    5.00

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.67

  9. Squad number23Player nameSamuels
    Average rating

    5.67

  10. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    5.50

  11. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    4.60

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.62

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.82

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.93

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.07

  5. Squad number54Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    7.69

  6. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    7.75

  7. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    7.63

  8. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    8.00

  9. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    8.73

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    9.58

  11. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    9.33

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 25Woods
  • 22Ramsay
  • 27Bates
  • 2McCrorie
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 17Hayes
  • 44M Longstaff
  • 8Brown
  • 23Samuels
  • 19Ferguson
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 5Gallagher
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 15McGeouch
  • 18McLennan
  • 21Gurr
  • 24Campbell

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 54Montgomery
  • 14TurnbullBooked at 35mins
  • 6Bitton
  • 42McGregor
  • 11Abada
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 5Scales
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 10Ajeti
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Rogic
  • 29Bain
  • 57Welsh
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Celtic 1.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Calvin Ramsay.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Brown with a headed pass following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Hart.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.

  7. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Adam Montgomery.

  8. Post update

    Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

  9. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).

  12. Booking

    David Turnbull (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jota (Celtic).

  16. Post update

    Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).

  18. Post update

    Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by David Bates.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts8530145918
2Rangers7511125716
3Hibernian7430136715
4Motherwell8422119214
5Dundee Utd842255014
6Celtic84131851313
7St Mirren8242914-510
8St Johnstone82336609
9Aberdeen8224810-28
10Livingston8116313-104
11Ross County8035616-103
12Dundee8035516-113
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport