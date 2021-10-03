Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers took advantage of Ryan Porteous' first-half red card to come back and beat Hibernian and return to the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

Kevin Nisbet headed Hibs in front after eight minutes, but Porteous' sending off for a tackle on Joe Aribo left the visitors a man down for an hour.

Kemar Roofe nodded Rangers level, and Alfredo Morelos headed in the winner with 12 minutes left.

It means Steven Gerrard's side go back above Hearts by one point.

The defeat is Hibs' first in the league this season but they sit in third place, four points off the pace set by the champions.

Jack Ross' side started brightly and will be left to ponder what might have been had Porteous remained on the pitch.

Chris Cadden's deep cross from the right was headed past keeper Allan McGregor from 12 yards by Nisbet, who escaped the clutches of John Lundstram to find space to guide the ball back across goal.

But their positive opening was derailed when Porteous flew into a tackle on Aribo and referee Nick Walsh brandished a red card.

Creative midfielder Scott Allan was sacrificed for defender Darren McGregor, and Rangers began to dictate.

But despite plenty of possession, Gerrard's side struggled to fashion clear openings before Roofe replaced Glen Kamara and grabbed the equaliser.

The forward moved beyond the Hibs defence to guide home Nathan Patterson's looping cross from deep five minutes after coming off the bench.

Ianis Hagi forced Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey into a fine save before Rangers grabbed the winner from another header.

This time Borna Barisic had time to swing the ball in from the left, and Morelos was free to head the ball in off the post and ultimately clinch three points for Rangers.

Gerrard and his players celebrated fiercely at the full-time whistle, indicating how much they valued this comeback victory against a strong Hibs side.

What's next?

Rangers face closest rivals Hearts after the international break at Ibrox on Saturday 16 October (15:00 BST) in a top of the table clash, while Hibs host Dundee United at the same time.

Player of the match Kemar Roofe

Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian Rangers Avg Squad number 25 Player name Roofe Average rating 7.66 Squad number 10 Player name Davis Average rating 6.13 Squad number 20 Player name Morelos Average rating 6.05 Squad number 16 Player name Patterson Average rating 6.05 Squad number 1 Player name McGregor Average rating 5.93 Squad number 7 Player name Hagi Average rating 5.87 Squad number 22 Player name Bacuna Average rating 5.84 Squad number 31 Player name Barisic Average rating 5.72 Squad number 26 Player name Balogun Average rating 5.72 Squad number 6 Player name Goldson Average rating 5.66 Squad number 17 Player name Aribo Average rating 5.66 Squad number 18 Player name Kamara Average rating 5.65 Squad number 23 Player name Wright Average rating 5.60 Squad number 4 Player name Lundstram Average rating 4.18 Hibernian Avg Squad number 15 Player name Nisbet Average rating 6.40 Squad number 1 Player name Macey Average rating 6.35 Squad number 27 Player name Cadden Average rating 6.12 Squad number 3 Player name Doig Average rating 6.05 Squad number 6 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.02 Squad number 10 Player name Boyle Average rating 6.02 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 6.00 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 5.99 Squad number 22 Player name Doyle-Hayes Average rating 5.86 Squad number 23 Player name Allan Average rating 5.74 Squad number 24 Player name McGregor Average rating 5.71 Squad number 18 Player name Murphy Average rating 5.09 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 4.80 Squad number 13 Player name Gogic Average rating 4.73