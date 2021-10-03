Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2HibernianHibernian1

Rangers 2-1 Hibernian: Alfredo Morelos nets winner against 10-man Hibs

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers v Hibernian

Rangers took advantage of Ryan Porteous' first-half red card to come back and beat Hibernian and return to the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

Kevin Nisbet headed Hibs in front after eight minutes, but Porteous' sending off for a tackle on Joe Aribo left the visitors a man down for an hour.

Kemar Roofe nodded Rangers level, and Alfredo Morelos headed in the winner with 12 minutes left.

It means Steven Gerrard's side go back above Hearts by one point.

The defeat is Hibs' first in the league this season but they sit in third place, four points off the pace set by the champions.

Jack Ross' side started brightly and will be left to ponder what might have been had Porteous remained on the pitch.

Chris Cadden's deep cross from the right was headed past keeper Allan McGregor from 12 yards by Nisbet, who escaped the clutches of John Lundstram to find space to guide the ball back across goal.

But their positive opening was derailed when Porteous flew into a tackle on Aribo and referee Nick Walsh brandished a red card.

Creative midfielder Scott Allan was sacrificed for defender Darren McGregor, and Rangers began to dictate.

But despite plenty of possession, Gerrard's side struggled to fashion clear openings before Roofe replaced Glen Kamara and grabbed the equaliser.

The forward moved beyond the Hibs defence to guide home Nathan Patterson's looping cross from deep five minutes after coming off the bench.

Ianis Hagi forced Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey into a fine save before Rangers grabbed the winner from another header.

This time Borna Barisic had time to swing the ball in from the left, and Morelos was free to head the ball in off the post and ultimately clinch three points for Rangers.

Gerrard and his players celebrated fiercely at the full-time whistle, indicating how much they valued this comeback victory against a strong Hibs side.

What's next?

Rangers face closest rivals Hearts after the international break at Ibrox on Saturday 16 October (15:00 BST) in a top of the table clash, while Hibs host Dundee United at the same time.

Player of the match

RoofeKemar Roofe

with an average of 7.66

Rangers

  1. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    7.66

  2. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    6.13

  3. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    6.05

  4. Squad number16Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    6.05

  5. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.93

  6. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    5.87

  7. Squad number22Player nameBacuna
    Average rating

    5.84

  8. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.72

  9. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    5.72

  10. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.66

  11. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    5.66

  12. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    5.65

  13. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.60

  14. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.18

Hibernian

  1. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    6.40

  2. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    6.35

  3. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.12

  4. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    6.05

  5. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.02

  6. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    6.02

  7. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    5.99

  9. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    5.86

  10. Squad number23Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    5.74

  11. Squad number24Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.71

  12. Squad number18Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    5.09

  13. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    4.80

  14. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    4.73

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 16Patterson
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 31BarisicBooked at 90mins
  • 4Lundstram
  • 18KamaraSubstituted forRoofeat 55'minutes
  • 7HagiBooked at 73mins
  • 17AriboBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBacunaat 79'minutes
  • 23WrightSubstituted forDavisat 80'minutes
  • 20Morelos

Substitutes

  • 2Tavernier
  • 3Bassey
  • 10Davis
  • 22Bacuna
  • 25Roofe
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin

Hibernian

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinnBooked at 37mins
  • 5PorteousBooked at 30mins
  • 4Hanlon
  • 27CaddenSubstituted forMurphyat 82'minutes
  • 22Doyle-HayesSubstituted forGogicat 76'minutes
  • 23AllanBooked at 33minsSubstituted forMcGregorat 33'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 3Doig
  • 10Boyle
  • 15NisbetBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 13Gogic
  • 16Stevenson
  • 18Murphy
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Scott
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
49,125

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home20
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Hibernian 1.

  3. Post update

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Doig (Hibernian).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

  6. Booking

    Borna Barisic (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Matt Macey tries a through ball, but Kevin Nisbet is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Matt Macey (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Balogun (Rangers) with an attempt from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ianis Hagi with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Matt Macey.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Jamie Murphy replaces Chris Cadden.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Steven Davis replaces Scott Wright.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers8611146819
2Hearts8530145918
3Hibernian8431148615
4Motherwell8422119214
5Dundee Utd842255014
6Celtic84131961313
7St Mirren8242914-510
8St Johnstone82336609
9Aberdeen8224911-28
10Livingston8116313-104
11Ross County8035616-103
12Dundee8035516-113
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport