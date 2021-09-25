Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Borussia Dortmund slipped to fourth in the Bundesliga with defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach after playing 50 minutes with 10 men.
Marco Rose's return to his former club ended in disappointment as Denis Zakaria scored the only goal.
The Switzerland midfielder played a one-two with Matthias Ginter before firing past Gregor Kobel after a rebound from Jude Bellingham.
Three minutes later, Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off for a second yellow.
Playing without injured forward Erling Braut Haaland and club captain Marco Reus, Dortmund struggled in front of goal and didn't have a single shot on target.
Their best chance came in injury time when Belgium winger Thorgan Hazard headed over.
The result means Dortmund's run of scoring in consecutive matches in all competitions has ended at 56, a run stretching back to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg on 26 September 2020.
Bayern Munich will finish the weekend three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after Wolfsburg also lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim.
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sommer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 24Jantschke
- 29Scally
- 8ZakariaBooked at 13mins
- 17KonéBooked at 58minsSubstituted forKramerat 73'minutes
- 20NetzBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWolfat 70'minutes
- 23HofmannSubstituted forBénesat 83'minutes
- 13StindlBooked at 33mins
- 36Embolo
Substitutes
- 6Kramer
- 7Herrmann
- 11Wolf
- 14Plea
- 15Beyer
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 32Neuhaus
- 37Bennetts
B Dortmund
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Kobel
- 16Akanji
- 34PongracicBooked at 34minsSubstituted forT Hazardat 45'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 24MeunierSubstituted forWolfat 82'minutes
- 22BellinghamBooked at 85mins
- 28Witsel
- 8DahoudBooked at 40mins
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchulzat 82'minutes
- 21MalenSubstituted forCarvalhoat 82'minutes
- 18MoukokoSubstituted forKnauffat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 20Carvalho
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 39Wolf
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Axel Witsel.
Attempt blocked. Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
Foul by Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yann Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. László Bénes replaces Jonas Hofmann because of an injury.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Donyell Malen.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Thomas Meunier.