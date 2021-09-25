French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2MontpellierMontpellier0

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Montpellier: PSG keep up 100% Ligue 1 record

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Idrissa Gueye PSG
Idrissa Gueye scored his third goal of the season for PSG

Paris St-Germain maintained their 100% record in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Montpellier at Parc des Princes.

Idrissa Gueye fired Angel di Maria's lay-off into the roof of the net from the edge of the box for his third goal of the season after quarter of an hour.

Substitute Julian Draxler added a second with his first touch two minutes from time.

It gives PSG eight wins from eight as they prepare to welcome Manchester City in the Champions League this week.

Montpellier mustered tentative efforts from Teji Savanier, which called Keylor Navas into action, and Junior Sambia, but they struggled to get players forward in sufficient numbers to cause PSG real problems.

Goalkeeper Jonas Omlin was keeping the visitors in the contest, parrying Gueye's shot and stopping Nicolas Cozza scoring an own goal when Kylian Mbappe's cross was deflected goalwards.

Achraf Hakimi and Mbappe linked up well all night, and they almost combined to double PSG's lead 25 minutes from time, but the latter could not find the target after rounding Omlin.

With 19 minutes remaining, Neymar squandered a superb chance, missing the target from close range after meeting Herrera's pass before Draxler made the points safe.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 22Diallo
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forRafinhaat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Paredes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forWijnaldumat 81'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 88'minutes
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 88'minutes
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 15Danilo
  • 17Dagba
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 50G Donnarumma

Montpellier

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Omlin
  • 6Sambia
  • 26Soares ThulerSubstituted forCozzaat 26'minutes
  • 14Estève
  • 7Ristic
  • 12FerriSubstituted forLeroyat 78'minutes
  • 13ChotardSubstituted forGioacchiniat 88'minutes
  • 25MolletSubstituted forMakouanaat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Savanier
  • 10MavididiSubstituted forWahiat 79'minutes
  • 9Germain

Substitutes

  • 2Souquet
  • 16Bertaud
  • 18Leroy
  • 21Wahi
  • 22Suárez
  • 23Gioacchini
  • 28Makouana
  • 31Cozza
  • 34Halhal
Referee:
Antony Gautier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMontpellier
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Montpellier 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Montpellier 0.

  3. Booking

    Béni Makouana (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Béni Makouana (Montpellier).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Rafinha replaces Ander Herrera.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mihailo Ristic (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Montpellier 0. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Montpellier. Nicholas Gioacchini replaces Joris Chotard.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  14. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Junior Sambia (Montpellier).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Valère Germain (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Montpellier. Téji Savanier tries a through ball, but Elye Wahi is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG88002271524
2Marseille6420125714
3Nice74211531213
4Lorient834198113
5Angers7331106412
6Lens7331118312
7Lyon83321312112
8Lille83231114-311
9Nantes7313107310
10Strasbourg83141213-110
11Montpellier8233151509
12Clermont72321016-69
13Rennes72239818
14Monaco7223810-28
15Reims714278-17
16Bordeaux71331016-66
17Troyes7124711-45
18Brest7043814-64
19Metz7034715-83
20Saint-Étienne8035717-103
