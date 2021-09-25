Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Montpellier 0.
Paris St-Germain maintained their 100% record in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Montpellier at Parc des Princes.
Idrissa Gueye fired Angel di Maria's lay-off into the roof of the net from the edge of the box for his third goal of the season after quarter of an hour.
Substitute Julian Draxler added a second with his first touch two minutes from time.
It gives PSG eight wins from eight as they prepare to welcome Manchester City in the Champions League this week.
Montpellier mustered tentative efforts from Teji Savanier, which called Keylor Navas into action, and Junior Sambia, but they struggled to get players forward in sufficient numbers to cause PSG real problems.
Goalkeeper Jonas Omlin was keeping the visitors in the contest, parrying Gueye's shot and stopping Nicolas Cozza scoring an own goal when Kylian Mbappe's cross was deflected goalwards.
Achraf Hakimi and Mbappe linked up well all night, and they almost combined to double PSG's lead 25 minutes from time, but the latter could not find the target after rounding Omlin.
With 19 minutes remaining, Neymar squandered a superb chance, missing the target from close range after meeting Herrera's pass before Draxler made the points safe.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 22Diallo
- 21HerreraSubstituted forRafinhaat 90+1'minutes
- 8Paredes
- 27GueyeSubstituted forWijnaldumat 81'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 88'minutes
- 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 88'minutes
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 9Icardi
- 12Rafinha
- 15Danilo
- 17Dagba
- 18Wijnaldum
- 23Draxler
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 28Ebimbe
- 50G Donnarumma
Montpellier
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Omlin
- 6Sambia
- 26Soares ThulerSubstituted forCozzaat 26'minutes
- 14Estève
- 7Ristic
- 12FerriSubstituted forLeroyat 78'minutes
- 13ChotardSubstituted forGioacchiniat 88'minutes
- 25MolletSubstituted forMakouanaat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Savanier
- 10MavididiSubstituted forWahiat 79'minutes
- 9Germain
Substitutes
- 2Souquet
- 16Bertaud
- 18Leroy
- 21Wahi
- 22Suárez
- 23Gioacchini
- 28Makouana
- 31Cozza
- 34Halhal
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Montpellier 0.
Béni Makouana (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Béni Makouana (Montpellier).
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Rafinha replaces Ander Herrera.
Attempt missed. Mihailo Ristic (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Montpellier 0. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Substitution, Montpellier. Nicholas Gioacchini replaces Joris Chotard.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Junior Sambia (Montpellier).
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Valère Germain (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Montpellier. Téji Savanier tries a through ball, but Elye Wahi is caught offside.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).