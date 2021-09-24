Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Queen's Park moved clear at the top of Scottish League 1 after Dumbarton dropped points at home to Alloa.

Queen's fought back from behind to beat Peterhead 3-2 to move two points clear of both the Sons and Cove Rangers, who won 1-0 at home to Airdrieonians.

Clyde put distance between themselves and the bottom two with a 2-0 win over East Fife.

And Michael Ruth scored a 91st-minute equaliser as Falkirk fought back from two goals down to draw with Montrose.

Queen's Park led after five minutes through Thomas Robson, but two goals in two minutes from Hamish Ritchie and Derek Lyle left them trailing.

However, Luca Connell levelled with 14 minutes remaining, and four minutes later Jack Thomson put them ahead, although they survived a late scare with Lyle hitting the bar in the final minute.

Dumbarton had Patrick Boyle's goal 10 minutes from time to thank for salvaging a draw after Steven Boyd had given Alloa a first-half lead.

Morgyn Neill scored in the 89th minute to secure all three points for Cove Rangers against Airdrieonians to make it back-to-back wins for Paul Hartley's side.

Ross Cunningham scored twice in four second-half minutes as Clyde got the better of East Fife, who have now lost six of their eight League 1 matches.

Graham Webster thought he had secured three points for Montrose with two goals in the final 30 minutes.

But Aidan Keena pulled one back with 11 minutes to go before on-loan Aberdeen striker Michael Ruth scored in time-added-on to move Falkirk above Airdrie and into sixth in the table.