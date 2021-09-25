Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crusaders inflicted a second league defeat of the season on Glentoran

Crusaders stunned Glentoran 3-0 at the Oval to move ahead of their Belfast rivals into third place in the Irish Premiership table.

Cliftonville extended their lead with a 1-0 win over Warrenpoint Town and Coleraine go second with a 3-0 victory over Ballymena United in their first game on the Showgrounds' new 4G pitch.

Glenavon and Linfield ended 0-0 as both sides finished with 10 men.

Dungannon Swifts beat Portadown 4-1 to win their first game of the season.

Larne host Carrick Rangers in the fifth and final match this evening. The east Antrim derby at Inver Park kicks-off at 17:30 BST.

Both sides showed plenty of attacking intent in the early stages at the Oval but it was Crusaders who took the lead on nine minutes when unfortunate Glentoran defender Caloan Marron turned Jarlath O'Rourke's cross into his own net when under pressure from Lecky.

Robbie McDaid should have levelled for the Glens just after the half-hour mark but he fired over the top from eight yards when the ball fell to the unmarked striker from Jay Donnelly's knockdown, and Marron was forced to put in an important block on Josh Robinson's back-post effort as the Crues edged in front at the break.

The second-half burst into life when Paul Heatley was played clean through on goal but Aaron McCarey smothered the ball as the forward tried to round the home goalkeeper.

Jonathan McMurray won a penalty on 55 minutes when he collided with Bobby Burns, and Ben Kennedy duly converted from the spot before Donnelly had a penalty appeal waved away minutes later at the other end when his strike hit the falling Robinson.

Daniel Larmour had a header disallowed on 63 minutes before Aidan Wilson scored a third for Stephen Baxter's side when he headed home from another corner five minuets later as Glentoran looked rattled.

Donnelly netted in Glentoran's bid to pull a goal back but he was swiftly flagged for offside as Crusaders' solid start to the season continued as they stood firm to take a clean sheet and a well-deserved three points.

Reds extend lead after Curran goal

Ryan Curran scored the only goal of the game at Solitude

At Solitude, a patient Cliftonville side overcame stubborn Warrenpoint to open up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Ryan Curran's 73rd-minute header proved decisive as the hosts eventually wore down their opponents to claim their fifth win of the campaign.

In a first half largely devoid of goalmouth action, Joe Gormley came closest to breaking the deadlock but fired wide from inside the box before failing to sufficiently trouble Point goalkeeper Conor Mitchell after a neat one-two with Ryan Curran.

While Warrenpoint rarely threatened in attack, Mitchell impressed between the posts, beating away a ferocious Chris Gallagher strike before sparing Steven Ball's blushes by gathering the ball just in time after the defender had headed his backpass over the goalkeeper.

But there was nothing Mitchell could do to stop Curran heading the winning goal, the striker rising impressively to meet Levi Ives' corner and guide his header into the far corner.

While Warrenpoint's defensive solidity prevented Cliftonville from producing a vintage display, Paddy McLaughlin will be pleased that his side managed to dig out all three points to keep their impressive start going ahead of a trip to face champions Linfield at Windsor Park on Friday evening.

Pitch perfect for Coleraine

Coleraine enjoyed a happy homecoming as they celebrated their first match on their new 4G playing surface with a 3-0 win over Ballymena United

The home side had the better of the exchanges with Jordan Williamson having to deal with a dangerous Jamie Glackin corner under his crossbar and the United keeper made a smart diving save soon afterwards to turn away Stephen Lowry's piledriver.

After a delay due to an injury to referee Chris Morrison - who was replaced by fourth official Steven Gregg - it was Coleraine who went in front after 29 minutes when the visitors failed to clear an Aaron Traynor cross and the ball fell for Matthew Shevlin to beat Williamson with a left-footed shot from 10 yards.

In the second half, Williamson dived to turn away an Eoin Bradley free-kick but the veteran striker wasn't to be denied as he wrapped up the points with the home side's second goal on 74 minutes.

Bradley latched onto Jamie Glackin's flick-on to fire a stunning left-foot shot beyond Williamson from the edge of the penalty area.

Former Ballymena striker Cathair Friel put the gloss on Coleraine's victory with seven minutes left when Conor McKendry and Stephen Lowry combined to set up an easy finish for the substitute.

Christy Manzinga (left) and Andrew Doyle (centre) were both sent off as Glenavon drew with Linfield

Dropped points for holders Linfield

Premiership champions Linfield dropped points for the second straight game in a lacklustre affair which saw two players sent off.

Glenavon bossed the early stages at Mourneview Park with efforts from former Linfield pair Mark Haughey and Andrew Waterworth before Matthew Snoddy blasted straight at keeper Chris Johns.

Linfield lacked a cutting edge but the visitors improved after Blues striker Christy Manzinga and Glenavon's Andrew Doyle were shown straight red cards when they clashed in the corner on 50 minutes.

Jimmy Callacher and Matt Green went close with headers while Jamie Mulgrew's late rasper stung the hands of Declan Brown.

It leaves David Healy's side eight points behind leaders Cliftonville with two games in hand while Glenavon remain eighth.

Dungannon ease to Portadown win

Dungannon ran out comfortable winners over fellow early-season strugglers Portadown to clinch their first points and first victory of the season at Shamrock Park.

Ryan Mayse and Oisin Smyth combined well in the third minute, with Mayse providing the finish with a shot from the acutest of angles.

Just after the half hour, Joe McCready added the second when his shot was deemed to have crossed the line after substitute Adam Glenny had pulled the ball back from the byline.

Portadown pulled one back in first-half stoppage time when Sammie McLeod slammed home the rebound after Alex Moore had saved Sam Warde's penalty.

In the second half, Cahal McGinty drilled in from 10 yards - Rhyss Campbell flicked on Micheal Glynn's cross, then Campbell netted from close range when he met Smyth's left-wing cross.

The Ports sit rooted to the bottom of the table with just a solitary point and have now suffered five successive league defeats.