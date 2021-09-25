Last updated on .From the section Football

Juventus are prepared to sell Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30 in January - with West Ham, Everton and Newcastle interested. (Sun) external-link

Inter Milan have placed Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, on their list of targets. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are considering a move for 21-year-old Juventus and Sweden attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are willing to sell 30-year-old France midfielder N'Golo Kante next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are preparing to make a fresh bid for Italy winger Federico Chiesa. The 23-year-old is on a loan deal with an obligation to buy at Juventus from Fiorentina. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Leicester City and Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu, 25, is on the radar of Real Madrid. (DefensaCentral - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham want to sign Clermont and Guinea striker Mohamed Bayo, 23. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are looking at RB Leipzig and France defender Nordi Mukiele, 23, as a new right-back for the club. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, wanted to join Manchester United before his move to Stamford Bridge. (Bild - in German) external-link

Tottenham target, Sampdoria and Denmark's 21-year-old winger Mikkel Damsgaard, is also of interest to Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal will have to pay at least £38.5m if they want to sign Sevilla's Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri, 24. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City want to sign 16-year-old West Ham and England Under-17 striker Divin Mubama. (Football Insider) external-link