German Bundesliga
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig14:30Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Germany

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 4Orban
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 22Mukiele
  • 8Haidara
  • 44Kampl
  • 18Nkunku
  • 3Angelino
  • 33André Silva
  • 9Poulsen

Substitutes

  • 2Simakan
  • 10Forsberg
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 21Brobbey
  • 26Kourouma Kourouma
  • 27Laimer
  • 31Martínez
  • 39Henrichs
  • 47Wosz

Hertha Berlin

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Schwolow
  • 42Zeefuik
  • 5Stark
  • 31Dárdai
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 8Serdar
  • 29Tousart
  • 10Ekkelenkamp
  • 18Ascacibar
  • 6Darida
  • 7Selke

Substitutes

  • 2Pekarík
  • 9Piatek
  • 14Belfodil
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 23Richter
  • 27Boateng
  • 30Jastrzembski
  • 32Christensen
  • 34Röcker
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann

Top Stories