Daniel Maldini became the third generation of his family to score for AC Milan as Stefano Pioli's side beat Spezia in Serie A.
The 19-year-old, son of Paolo Maldini and grandson of Cesare Maldini, headed the visitors in front three minutes into the second half.
Daniele Verde drew the hosts level with ten minutes remaining.
But Brahim Diaz clinched the win for Milan six minutes later with a close-range finish.
Maldini's goal came 13 years 179 days after the last league goal of his father Paolo, and 60 years 22 days after the last Serie A goal of his grandfather Cesare.
The win puts Milan top of the table, but Inter Milan can replace their city rivals at the summit when they host Atalanta later on Saturday.
Line-ups
Spezia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Zoet
- 27Amian
- 15Hristov
- 43NikolaouBooked at 89mins
- 20Bastoni
- 6Bourabia
- 22AntisteSubstituted forManajat 65'minutes
- 25MaggioreSubstituted forFerrerat 64'minutes
- 7SalaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forVerdeat 65'minutes
- 11GyasiSubstituted forStrelecat 79'minutes
- 18Nzola
Substitutes
- 9Manaj
- 10Verde
- 14Kiwior
- 17Podgoreanu
- 21Ferrer
- 29Salcedo Mora
- 40Zovko
- 44Strelec
- 77Bertola
- 94Provedel
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 20KaluluSubstituted forCalabriaat 72'minutes
- 23Tomori
- 13Romagnoli
- 19HernándezBooked at 90mins
- 8Tonali
- 79KessiéSubstituted forDíazat 82'minutes
- 56Saelemaekers
- 27MaldiniBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBennacerat 59'minutes
- 12RebicSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 45'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forPellegriat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2Calabria
- 4Bennacer
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Díaz
- 14Conti
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 46Gabbia
- 64Pellegri
- 96Jungdal
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
