Italian Serie A
SpeziaSpezia1AC MilanAC Milan2

Spezia 1-2 AC Milan: Daniel Maldini on target for visitors in narrow win

Daniel Maldini, AC Milan, header
Daniel Maldini headed AC Milan in front three minutes into the second half

Daniel Maldini became the third generation of his family to score for AC Milan as Stefano Pioli's side beat Spezia in Serie A.

The 19-year-old, son of Paolo Maldini and grandson of Cesare Maldini, headed the visitors in front three minutes into the second half.

Daniele Verde drew the hosts level with ten minutes remaining.

But Brahim Diaz clinched the win for Milan six minutes later with a close-range finish.

Maldini's goal came 13 years 179 days after the last league goal of his father Paolo, and 60 years 22 days after the last Serie A goal of his grandfather Cesare.

The win puts Milan top of the table, but Inter Milan can replace their city rivals at the summit when they host Atalanta later on Saturday.

Line-ups

Spezia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Zoet
  • 27Amian
  • 15Hristov
  • 43NikolaouBooked at 89mins
  • 20Bastoni
  • 6Bourabia
  • 22AntisteSubstituted forManajat 65'minutes
  • 25MaggioreSubstituted forFerrerat 64'minutes
  • 7SalaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forVerdeat 65'minutes
  • 11GyasiSubstituted forStrelecat 79'minutes
  • 18Nzola

Substitutes

  • 9Manaj
  • 10Verde
  • 14Kiwior
  • 17Podgoreanu
  • 21Ferrer
  • 29Salcedo Mora
  • 40Zovko
  • 44Strelec
  • 77Bertola
  • 94Provedel

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 20KaluluSubstituted forCalabriaat 72'minutes
  • 23Tomori
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19HernándezBooked at 90mins
  • 8Tonali
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forDíazat 82'minutes
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 27MaldiniBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBennacerat 59'minutes
  • 12RebicSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 45'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forPellegriat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 10Díaz
  • 14Conti
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 46Gabbia
  • 64Pellegri
  • 96Jungdal
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamSpeziaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spezia 1, AC Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spezia 1, AC Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brahim Díaz with a cross.

  4. Booking

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (AC Milan).

  6. Post update

    David Strelec (Spezia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pietro Pellegri (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Booking

    Dimitrios Nikolaou (Spezia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dimitrios Nikolaou (Spezia).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Spezia 1, AC Milan 2. Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Brahim Díaz replaces Franck Kessié.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Spezia 1, AC Milan 1. Daniele Verde (Spezia) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simone Bastoni with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan).

  18. Post update

    Rey Manaj (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Spezia. David Strelec replaces Emmanuel Gyasi.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (AC Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan65101951416
2AC Milan6510123916
3Napoli55001421215
4Roma5401125712
5Atalanta631265110
6Fiorentina530289-19
7Lazio522112758
8Bologna5221710-38
9Torino52128537
10Udinese521267-17
11Empoli520358-36
12Juventus512278-15
13Sampdoria512257-25
14Sassuolo511357-24
15Hellas Verona5113811-34
16Genoa5113712-54
17Spezia6114815-74
18Venezia5104310-73
19Cagliari5023713-62
20Salernitana5014414-101
View full Italian Serie A table

