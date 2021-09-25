Spanish La Liga
Alaves 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Visitors suffer first defeat of the season

Victor Laguardia, Alaves, Atletico Madrid
Victor Laguardia's fourth-minute header was Alaves' second league goal of the campaign

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to move top of La Liga after suffering their first league defeat of the season at Alaves.

Alaves, who had lost their first five games of the campaign, took an early lead through Victor Laguardia's header.

Laguardia came to the hosts' rescue in the second half when he cleared Rodrigo de Paul's cross-shot off the line.

Mamadou Loum should have doubled the hosts' lead on the hour but fired over the bar from a good position.

Atletico increased the pressure towards the end of the second half and went close to an equaliser through Angel Correa, whose shot from a tight angle was saved by Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.

Diego Simeone's side wanted a penalty in second-half stoppage time after the ball appeared to strike the arm of an Alaves defender, but the referee dismissed the visitors' appeals.

The defeat leaves Atleti two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who play their game in hand at home to Villarreal later on Saturday.

Line-ups

Alavés

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pacheco
  • 23Navarro Jiménez
  • 5Laguardia
  • 4Miazga
  • 3DuarteSubstituted forRodríguezat 79'minutes
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 15MoyaSubstituted forPinaat 79'minutes
  • 6LoumBooked at 36mins
  • 11RiojaSubstituted forGarcíaat 87'minutes
  • 24De la FuenteSubstituted forPellistriat 61'minutes
  • 7SyllaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forJoseluat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 8Pina
  • 9Joselu
  • 10Guidetti
  • 12García
  • 13Sivera
  • 14García Alonso
  • 18Pellistri
  • 19Martín
  • 26Abqar
  • 35Godoy

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 17mins
  • 18Felipe
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forHerreraat 61'minutes
  • 4KondogbiaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 59'minutes
  • 23TrippierBooked at 53minsSubstituted forCorreaat 59'minutes
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 74'minutes
  • 5de Paul
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 59'minutes
  • 9Suárez
  • 8Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 2Giménez
  • 6Koke
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
9,836

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Alaves 1, Atletico Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Alaves 1, Atletico Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mamadou Loum (Alaves).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Héctor Herrera following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Saul García.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Alaves. Saul García replaces Luis Rioja.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Mamadou Loum.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomás Pina (Alaves) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Rioja.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Alaves. Tachi replaces Rubén Duarte.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Alaves. Tomás Pina replaces Toni Moya.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Mamadou Loum.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joselu (Alaves) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Martín Aguirregabiria.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Luis Rioja (Alaves).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Marcos Llorente.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Felipe (Atletico Madrid).

