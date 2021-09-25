Spanish La Liga
AlavésAlavés1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0

Alavés v Atlético Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Alavés

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pacheco
  • 23Navarro Jiménez
  • 5Laguardia
  • 4Miazga
  • 3Duarte
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 15Moya
  • 6LoumBooked at 36mins
  • 11Rioja
  • 24De la Fuente
  • 7SyllaBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 8Pina
  • 9Joselu
  • 10Guidetti
  • 12García
  • 13Sivera
  • 14García Alonso
  • 18Pellistri
  • 19Martín
  • 26Abqar
  • 35Godoy

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 17mins
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 23Trippier
  • 14Llorente
  • 5de Paul
  • 21Carrasco
  • 9Suárez
  • 8Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 2Giménez
  • 6Koke
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Alaves 1, Atletico Madrid 0.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Martín Aguirregabiria (Alaves).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Toni Moya (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Miguel De la Fuente (Alaves).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Hermoso with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Toni Moya (Alaves).

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Mamadou Sylla (Alaves).

  11. Booking

    Mamadou Loum (Alaves) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mamadou Loum (Alaves).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Kieran Trippier tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

  15. Booking

    Mamadou Sylla (Alaves) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Felipe.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Moya (Alaves) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Mamadou Loum (Alaves).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th September 2021

  • AlavésAlavés1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0
  • ValenciaValencia15:15Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
  • SevillaSevilla17:30EspanyolEspanyol
  • Real MadridReal Madrid20:00VillarrealVillarreal

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65102181316
2Atl Madrid742196314
3Real Sociedad641196313
4Sevilla532082611
5Valencia6312117410
6Rayo Vallecano6312106410
7Barcelona52308539
8Real Betis62319729
9Ath Bilbao62315329
10Osasuna622279-28
11Mallorca622249-58
12Villarreal51406337
13Espanyol613245-16
14Cádiz613268-26
15Elche613247-36
16Levante604269-34
17Celta Vigo6114610-44
18Granada6033511-63
19Alavés6105211-93
20Getafe6006210-80
View full Spanish La Liga table

