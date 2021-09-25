Alavés v Atlético Madrid

First Half ends, Alaves 1, Atletico Madrid 0.
Line-ups
Alavés
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pacheco
- 23Navarro Jiménez
- 5Laguardia
- 4Miazga
- 3Duarte
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 15Moya
- 6LoumBooked at 36mins
- 11Rioja
- 24De la Fuente
- 7SyllaBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 8Pina
- 9Joselu
- 10Guidetti
- 12García
- 13Sivera
- 14García Alonso
- 18Pellistri
- 19Martín
- 26Abqar
- 35Godoy
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 17mins
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 4Kondogbia
- 23Trippier
- 14Llorente
- 5de Paul
- 21Carrasco
- 9Suárez
- 8Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 2Giménez
- 6Koke
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 24Vrsaljko
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Hand ball by Martín Aguirregabiria (Alaves).
Post update
Foul by Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Toni Moya (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Miguel De la Fuente (Alaves).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Hermoso with a cross.
Post update
Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Toni Moya (Alaves).
Post update
Hand ball by Mamadou Sylla (Alaves).
Booking
Mamadou Loum (Alaves) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mamadou Loum (Alaves).
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Kieran Trippier tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Booking
Mamadou Sylla (Alaves) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Felipe.
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Moya (Alaves) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.
Post update
Hand ball by Mamadou Loum (Alaves).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.