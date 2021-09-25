Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Aramide Oteh scored five goals in 26 League Two apperances last season for Stevenage and Colchester

Salford City have signed former Queens Park Rangers forward Aramide Oteh on a short-term contract until January.

The 23-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Championship club in the summer.

He made 21 appearances for Rangers, scoring twice, but also had loan spells with Walsall, Bradford City, Stevenage and Colchester United.

Oteh will be reunited with Ammies boss Gary Bowyer, who was in charge at Bradford when he was there in 2019-20.

"I played for the gaffer at Bradford where I feel he got the best out of me, he gave me the confidence and I just want to repay him," he said.

"I've played in League Two for a couple of seasons now so I know what you need to do to grind out a result. What you can expect from me is goals, hard work, always committed so yeah, I can't wait to start."

The deal was completed in time for Oteh to be available for Saturday's game against Northampton.