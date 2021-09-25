Last updated on .From the section Newport

Michael Flynn says his Newport County players let themselves and the fans down

Newport County manager Michael Flynn has refused to take the blame for his side's "cowardly" second half performance against Barrow.

Finn Azaz had given Newport an early lead, but two second half goals from Barrow left Flynn "absolutely fuming" with his players.

"I take the blame sometimes, but I'm not taking that, I don't care," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"They need to learn, they are making some very bad mistakes at the minute."

The result sees Newport drop to 14th in the League Two table, having won just one of their past five games.

Flynn went on to say the players not only left themselves down, but also the supporters who had made the long trip to Holker Street.

"We had a good win on Saturday, a good performance and then come up here, all the preparation was good, get off to a very good start, but the second half performance was not acceptable."

He singled out certain positions, saying Robbie Willmott was the only defensive midfielder while the others "were defensively way off".

He added that defender Aaron Lewis "made the same mistake five times".

"I'm not going to go on about the players that are missing or the ones we had to change because the players on there were still better than the mistakes they made."

Newport have a break now before returning to action at home to Scunthorpe on 2 October.

"I don't want to keep having reactions [to defeats] I want to put a run together," Flynn said.

"It's frustrating because there is a good team in there and hopefully, sooner or later, it actually clicks because they are letting themselves down massively."